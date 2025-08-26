Maybank posts improved second-quarter and half-year results, declares 30 sen cash dividend

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) net profit rose to RM2.62 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25) from RM2.52 billion in the previous corresponding quarter.

However, revenue eased to RM17.07 billion during the quarter under review compared to RM17.17 billion previously.

Meanwhile, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (H1’25), Maybank’s net profit rose to RM5.22 billion from RM5.02 billion previously. The increase was attributed to an uplift in non-interest income, driven by improved investment and trading income, and a moderation in net impairment provisions.

Revenue for H1’25 fell to RM33.95 billion from RM35.51 billion previously.

“The group’s net interest income and Islamic banking income increased by RM102.9 million or 1% to RM10.66 billion while insurance/takaful service result increased by RM216.1 million or 33.2% to RM865.9 million for H1’25 compared to the previous corresponding period,” it said.

In addition, Maybank said the other operating income of the group in H1’25 was RM4.77 billion, a decrease of RM333.2 million or 6.5% from RM5.11 billion in H1’24, mainly due to unrealised mark-to-market loss on revaluation of financial liabilities.

Maybank said the groupʼs overhead expenses recorded an increase of RM277 million or 3.8% to RM7.52 billion for H1’25 due to higher personnel expenses, higher marketing expenses and higher establishment costs.

“The groupʼs net allowances for impairment losses on loans, advances, financing and other debts decreased by RM41.5 million or 4.9% to RM807.6 million while net allowances for impairment losses on financial investments decreased by RM13.7 million to RM65.2 million,” it said.

Maybank’s board of directors declared an interim cash dividend of 30 sen per share.

On prospects, Maybank said that, supported by continued economic growth in its home markets, the group will accelerate identified initiatives under its 14 strategic programmes in its final year of the M25+ plan, aimed at intensifying customer centricity and accelerating digital and technology modernisation to solidify its regional presence.

“The volatility and uncertainty surrounding potential trade disruptions, however, may have an impact on the growth and performance of the group, as a result of slower economic growth, a ‘wait-and-see’ stance in investments and capital raising activities, and from financial markets’ volatility.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group has set a headline key performance indicator of return on equity of greater than or equal to 11.3% for the financial year 2025,” it added. – Bernama