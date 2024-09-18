2024 High-Quality Development Promotion Conference Held: Beijing E-Town Extends Global Invitation for Open Collaboration

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2024 - On September 13, the 2024 High-Quality Development Promotion Conference, themed “Invest in E-Town, Create the Future,“ took place. Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (Beijing E-Town, or BDA) showcased its achievements in high-level openness through various segments, including investment promotions, recognition of foreign enterprises, awards for international industrial parks, and signing ceremonies for enterprises entering the E-Town Comprehensive Bonded Zone. These events highlighted E-Town’s strong appeal as a hub for investment and sought to expand its international network for open collaboration.

30 Foreign Enterprises Recognized for Long-Standing Partnership, Boosting Confidence in Foreign Investment

At the event, BDA officials recognized 30 outstanding foreign enterprises that have been partners for 30, 20, and 10 years, respectively. The awards aimed to inspire these companies to increase investment and expand operations. An E-Town official stated, “As the only national-level economic and technological development zone in the capital, Beijing E-Town has consistently prioritized the development of an open economy, continuously enhancing its international business environment standards. E-Town is a fertile ground for win-win cooperation and a magnet for global innovation resources.”

SMC, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of pneumatic components and one of the awarded “30-Year Outstanding Enterprises,“ was Beijing E-Town’s first wholly foreign-owned enterprise. Since its establishment in the area, it has enjoyed national treatment and has now been rooted in E-Town for 30 years. The diverse and high-tech industrial clusters and the thriving innovation ecosystem have encouraged SMC to expand its presence in Beijing E-Town, building several manufacturing units and recently laying the foundation for its largest overseas R&D innovation center. This marks its transformation from a single manufacturing entity into a comprehensive hub for advanced manufacturing and headquarters innovation.

Recently, Bayer Healthcare Company Limited completed its negative list filing for cross-border data transfer in E-Town, becoming the first company in Beijing to achieve data compliance under the Free Trade Zone’s cross-border data transfer policy.

To date, Beijing E-Town has attracted investments from 103 Fortune 500 companies in 158 projects. Of these, one in every four German and British Fortune 500 companies has established a presence in E-Town. Additionally, 46 foreign R&D centers have been recognized in the area, accounting for nearly one-third of the city’s total.

Awards for 10 International Industrial Parks, Providing an International Environment for Foreign Enterprises

The growth of foreign enterprises is closely tied to BDA’s internationalized industrial spaces. The E-Town official stated, “On the path of open development, international parks serve as key platforms for hosting foreign enterprises and projects, forming the foundation for creating an international environment.”

To strengthen the industrial ecosystem and support open development, 10 entities, including Han’s Plaza, Fengchuang Technology Park, Guorui Plaza, Huilongsen Technology Park, and LianDong U Valley Plaza, were awarded the title of “BDA International Industrial Park” at the promotion conference. E-Town will provide these parks with streamlined administrative approvals, government services, and resource access, as well as support for their international transformation.

High-Value Agreements Signed, Building the “Top Choice for Foreign Investment” Brand

At the event, Beijing E-Town signed global cooperation agreements with six international platforms, including the French Chamber of Commerce in China, the German Chamber of Commerce in China, and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in China. Additionally, Beijing E-Town formalized a strategic partnership with Hurun Report. Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report, announced plans to release the “Global Gazelle Enterprises” list in Beijing E-Town and establish related startup bases and fund projects. This initiative aims to promote the regional economy and global innovation ecosystem. Furthermore, 21 enterprises intending to enter the E-Town Comprehensive Bonded Zone also signed agreements, jointly advancing high-level openness.

Behind these partnerships lies the sustained release of benefits from open and innovative policies. Beijing E-Town emphasizes customized services, policies, and institutional frameworks, offering a series of activities such as “Finding Markets for Foreign Enterprises,“ “Seeking Partners for Foreign Enterprises,“ and “Sourcing Resources for Foreign Enterprises.” The “2+X” foreign investment policy and service package continue to be optimized, ensuring “minimal approvals” and “superior services” to smooth the path for foreign companies deepening their presence in the Chinese market. A representative from E-Town added, “We will continue to support foreign enterprises in their development, helping them choose E-Town for market opportunities, expand in E-Town for innovation dividends, and grow stronger through the advantages of openness. Our goal is to establish E-Town as the ‘Top Choice for Foreign Investment’ brand.”

“Beijing E-Town is at a pivotal stage of growth, full of potential and opportunities. We sincerely welcome entrepreneurs from around the world to invest and develop here. We will remain open and inclusive, provide fertile policy ground, nurture industrial ecosystems, and create a market-oriented, law-based, convenient, and international business environment to fully support enterprise development,“ said Kong Lei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the E-Town Administrative Committee. In his invitation at the promotion conference, Kong welcomed global enterprises to join hands with Beijing E-Town to share opportunities and achieve mutual success.

