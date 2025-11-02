2025 Taipei Lantern Festival Dazzles with “Lucky Snake Comes”

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2025 - The 2025 Taipei Lantern Festival lit up the city on the evening of February 2, kicking off with a grand opening ceremony in Ximending. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an joined the crowd in lighting up the 13-meter-tall main lantern, Lucky Snake Dou Dou. This vibrant and innovative design, blending local street culture with dazzling lights, marks the grand start of this year’s celebrations.

Spanning four themed zones, the festival showcases a fusion of diverse artistic expressions and local cultural heritage. From now until February 16, the entire festival will be illuminated daily from 17:00 to 22:00. Visitors can enjoy an immersive festive atmosphere created by the spectacular main lantern show, creative light installations, captivating stage performances, and dynamic street acts. Mayor Chiang said that this year’s festival is bigger and better than ever. The main lantern features two oversized, endearing eyes and even a sticking-out tongue, both adding a playful touch and symbolizing boundless vitality. He also encouraged everyone to explore the various beautifully crafted lantern displays across the festival grounds.