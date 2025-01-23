$!7-Eleven X Peko-chan X Sho-chan: New Year, New Look Makeover

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2025 - 7-Eleven is here to help you celebrate a joyful and prosperous Year of the Snake! Following the overwhelming popularity of our first “New Year, New Look” collection featuring 8 Denim Style bags with Peko-chan and Sho-chan, we’re delighted to announce the second wave of our exciting Chinese New Year campaign!

Get ready to welcome even more cuteness and good fortune with 4 limited-edition Denim Style Cushions starring the beloved Peko-chan and Sho-chan. These soft and stylish cushions will not only add a fresh touch to your home décor but also serve as lucky charms for your home or office. May they bring you good luck, prosperity, and a wonderful start to the New Year! These adorable and practical Denim Style Cushions will be available in 7-Eleven stores from 7am on 22 January. Don’t miss out – grab yours while stocks last!

Limited-Edition Denim Style Cushions: Add a Touch of Fun to Your New Year Décor!

These festive Denim Style Cushions are crafted from soft and cosy fabric in a vibrant red and blue colour scheme. Adorned with Japanese-inspired patterns and featuring the adorable Peko-chan and Sho-chan, these cushions are designed to bring you good luck and happiness in the New Year.

The collection includes 4 stylish designs in both round and square shapes. The round cushions showcase close-up portraits of Peko-chan and Sho-chan, while the square cushions feature Peko-chan, Sho-chan and other Japanese motifs interwoven together. Made from irresistibly soft material, these cushions are perfect for cuddling or using as back support at home or in the office.

With their festive colours and auspicious patterns, these Denim Style Cushions symbolise good fortune and success in the year ahead. Whether you keep them for yourself or give them as gifts to loved ones, they’re sure to add a touch of warmth and joy to your New Year celebrations.

Denim Style Cushion Product Details: