$!7-Eleven X Peko-chan X Sho-chan: New Year, New Look Makeover

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2025 - 7-Eleven is here to help you celebrate a joyful and prosperous Year of the Snake! Following the overwhelming popularity of our first “New Year, New Look” collection featuring 8 Denim Style bags with Peko-chan and Sho-chan, we’re delighted to announce the second wave of our exciting Chinese New Year campaign!
Get ready to welcome even more cuteness and good fortune with 4 limited-edition Denim Style Cushions starring the beloved Peko-chan and Sho-chan. These soft and stylish cushions will not only add a fresh touch to your home décor but also serve as lucky charms for your home or office. May they bring you good luck, prosperity, and a wonderful start to the New Year! These adorable and practical Denim Style Cushions will be available in 7-Eleven stores from 7am on 22 January. Don’t miss out – grab yours while stocks last!
Limited-Edition Denim Style Cushions: Add a Touch of Fun to Your New Year Décor!
These festive Denim Style Cushions are crafted from soft and cosy fabric in a vibrant red and blue colour scheme. Adorned with Japanese-inspired patterns and featuring the adorable Peko-chan and Sho-chan, these cushions are designed to bring you good luck and happiness in the New Year.
The collection includes 4 stylish designs in both round and square shapes. The round cushions showcase close-up portraits of Peko-chan and Sho-chan, while the square cushions feature Peko-chan, Sho-chan and other Japanese motifs interwoven together. Made from irresistibly soft material, these cushions are perfect for cuddling or using as back support at home or in the office.
With their festive colours and auspicious patterns, these Denim Style Cushions symbolise good fortune and success in the year ahead. Whether you keep them for yourself or give them as gifts to loved ones, they’re sure to add a touch of warmth and joy to your New Year celebrations.
Denim Style Cushion Product Details:
Magic Cling Fai Chun: Share the Trendiest Blessings with Your Loved Ones!
What better way to decorate your home for the New Year than with festive fai chun that bring good luck and positive vibes? 7-Eleven presents two sets of “Magic Cling Fai Chun” to help you celebrate the Lunar New Year in style! These fai chun are not only fun and colourful, but they also feature a practical static cling design that allows for easy removal and reuse without leaving any marks. Each set includes 7-8 fai chun of varying sizes, all featuring the adorable and quirky Sho-chan and Peko-chan. They’re so fun and auspicious, you’ll want to collect both sets! Stick these unique fai chun on windows, doors, walls, refrigerators, or any smooth surface to fill every corner of your home with a cheerful and playful New Year atmosphere. Perfect for decorating or gifting!
For “Magic Cling Fai Chun” product details, please refer to the attached table.
FunStamp redemptions are only valid in Hong Kong.
*This promotion is not valid at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney Building, or food kiosks inside Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
Product images are for reference only; actual product sizes may vary.
Purchases to redeem “Denim Style Cushions” are not eligible for FunStamps, yuu Points, or the 5% discount when paying with a Hang Seng enJoy card. Purchases to redeem “Happy New Ear! Magic Cling Fai Chun” are eligible for yuu Points and the 5% discount with a Hang Seng enJoy card, but not for FunStamps. For details, please visit our website.
#Eligible spending excludes 7-Eleven Pre-order products, yuu pre-order products, cigarettes, milk powder (all types), diapers, redemption items under stamp promotions, online game cards, mobile phone top-up cards/SIM cards/value coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps of any kind, plastic shopping bag charges, and other service items. (Other service items include but are not limited to the last 10 Octopus transaction records printing, prepayment, e-coupons, bill payment, donations, value-added services (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, “Tap & Go”, TNG and other e-wallets), fax and photocopying services, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return services, lockers, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry services, etc.) For more details, please visit our website.