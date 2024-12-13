Academia Sinica Announces Fully-Funded Ph.D. Opportunities for 2025: Fostering Global Talent in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2024 - Join Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s National Academy of Science and leading research institution, for a fully-funded Ph.D. experience that combines cutting-edge educational programs, global research opportunities, and exceptional support. Applications for the 2025 Fall semester of the Taiwan International Graduate Program (TIGP) are kicking off and open until 1st February 2025 (GMT+8).

Exceptional Support and Global Opportunities

TIGP provides a generous monthly stipend of NTD 40,000 (approximately USD 1,200) for the first year, extendable into the 2nd and 3rd years for high-performing students. Outstanding students can also earn an additional NTD 6,000 per month through the TIGP Research Performance Fellowship. With an extensive global network, TIGP enables students to conduct research in world-renowned laboratories, attend prestigious international conferences, and engage with distinguished scholars and Nobel Laureates.

Life at Academia Sinica

At TIGP, immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Taiwan. Free Mandarin courses and affordable dormitories just steps away from campus create a welcoming environment, blending academic excellence with an enriching cultural experience.

13 Interdisciplinary Programs

TIGP offers 13 interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs in cutting-edge fields such as chemical biology, bioinformatics, neuroscience, AI, and sustainability, designed to address global challenges and drive innovation. With a diverse community of over 624 students from 44 countries and 854 accomplished graduates, TIGP has a strong track record of producing leading scientists, researchers, and industry professionals who thrive in top universities and companies worldwide. Explore the full program list on our official website.

Start Your Journey Today

Application is free of charge. Visit the TIGP official website or contact Ms. Huan-Yi Shen (tigp@gate.sinica.edu.tw) for more information. Start your application today and take the first step toward an extraordinary academic journey.

