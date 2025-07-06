Three arrested for selling fake medical certificates in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: Police have detained three individuals suspected of running a fake medical certificate (MC) syndicate in the district for the past two years. The group allegedly issued MCs without requiring medical consultations, exploiting loopholes in the system.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan revealed that the investigation began after uncovering misconduct involving a police personnel who frequently submitted suspicious MCs. This led authorities to the syndicate, which operated by forging doctor signatures and using counterfeit stamps.

During a raid at a premises in Taman Songket Indah on June 26, police confiscated multiple items, including 20 fake MCs, tablets, forged rubber stamps with doctors’ names, A4 paper, a laptop, and a printer. The suspects, unemployed men aged between 30 and 40, reportedly sold each fake MC for RM25 to RM30, primarily targeting civil servants.

Hanyan noted that the main suspect, a heart patient undergoing hospital treatment, gathered doctors’ names during visits and misused them on fake stamps. “Most names were real, but the job titles were incorrect,“ he said. The case is being investigated under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forgery.