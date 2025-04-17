Ace Academia Hosts Dr. Ban Har Yeap at 2025 Open House in Clementi

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Ace Academia successfully hosted its 2025 Open House at its new Clementi tuition centre, featuring a keynote talk by Dr. Ban Har Yeap, a globally recognised expert in mathematics education. The event welcomed students and parents, offering them an opportunity to explore Ace Academia’s modern learning environment while gaining valuable insights from one of the leading figures in Singapore Math.

During his talk, Dr. Ban Har Yeap shared key strategies to help students excel in mathematics, boost their confidence, and tackle the challenges of the PSLE math syllabus. Drawing from his extensive experience in curriculum development and teacher training, he demonstrated practical techniques for problem-solving and concept mastery. The access to accomplished educators at Ace Academia, such as Dr. Ban Har Yeap, provides students with valuable insights and mentorship, enhancing their learning experience and offering unique opportunities for growth and development.

Beyond mathematics, the Open House also showcased Ace Academia’s comprehensive range of tuition programmes, including PSLE math tuition and PSLE science tuition. For lower primary students, the centre offers primary math tuition and inquiry-based primary science tuition that strengthen foundational skills and encourage curiosity. In addition, students at the upper levels benefit from targeted support such as secondary math tuition, tailored to tackle more complex mathematical concepts. The centre also offers secondary science tuition, helping students build confidence and critical thinking in science subjects.

Ace Academia provides structured and personalised learning plans designed to help students at all levels—primary and secondary—build a strong foundation in both mathematics and science. Parents had the opportunity to interact with educators, gain insights into the centre’s teaching methodologies, and understand how small class sizes contribute to better learning outcomes.

Ace Academia continues to set itself apart from other tuition providers through its commitment to academic excellence, expert-led instruction, and a holistic approach to learning. With plans for future expansion, the institution aims to bring its high-quality tuition services to more students across Singapore. By partnering with top educators like Dr. Ban Har Yeap, Ace Academia reinforces its reputation as a trusted provider of tuition for students preparing for key academic milestones.

