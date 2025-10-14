Three Tumpat houses destroyed in Kampung Sri Periuk blaze

KOTA BHARU: Firefighters responded within three minutes but could not prevent three wooden houses from being destroyed in a blaze at Kampung Sri Periuk in Tumpat this evening.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 5.37 pm and immediately dispatched a response team to the village.

Three fire engines carrying sixteen personnel reached the scene just three minutes later at 5.40 pm.

They discovered three semi-permanent wooden houses built close together already 90% destroyed by the flames.

All occupants successfully evacuated from the approximately 120 square foot properties without any injuries reported.

The department spokesman confirmed the complete safety of all residents despite the extensive property damage. – Bernama