AEON Bank and foodpanda Embark on a Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth and Create Value for Customers, Riders and Merchants

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025 - AEON Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia’s first Islamic digital bank has officially entered into a strategic partnership with foodpanda Malaysia, the country’s leading online food and grocery delivery platform. This business-to-business (B2B) collaboration aims to increase digital banking adoption among their combined stakeholders and empower Malaysia’s gig economy through innovative fintech solutions, while simultaneously promoting financial inclusion.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AEON Bank and foodpanda Malaysia outlines a broad scope of collaboration, including customer acquisition, digital financing, joint campaigns and value-added services for their wider ecosystem of customers, riders, merchants and business partners.

YM Raja Datin Paduka Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of AEON Bank stated, “This strategic partnership with foodpanda marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for AEON Bank. We look forward to providing value to foodpanda riders and merchants by enabling access to digital banking, rewards programmes and services that elevate their experience. By optimising foodpanda’s expansive network and connecting it with AEON Bank’s Shariah-compliant products and AEON Points loyalty programme, we aim to deliver meaningful impacts to the target segments — particularly gig workers and MSMEs — while driving growth and engagement.”

This partnership is strategically positioned to contribute to Malaysia’s rapidly growing food delivery and online grocery sector, where user penetration is expected to reach 34.2% in 2025 and over 14.5 million users by 2030 .

“We are thrilled to join forces with AEON Bank to create real, tangible benefits for everyone in the foodpanda community. For our riders, this partnership goes beyond deliveries — it enables access to tech-driven financial support, microfinancing and financial literacy programmes that can improve their livelihoods. Meanwhile, our merchant partners will have greater opportunities to grow their businesses faster with targeted campaigns and financing solutions to scale their operations. And for our customers, they can expect more value and convenience with exclusive rewards and easier access to AEON’s retail ecosystem. This partnership is more than just a commercial collaboration — it’s about empowering riders, accelerating merchant growth and making every customer experience even more rewarding,” said Tan Ming Luk, Managing Director of foodpanda Malaysia.

Various key programmes will be introduced as part of this collaboration, including co-branding engagement featuring the two mascots; AEON Bank’s Neko and foodpanda’s Pau-Pau. Several initiatives currently in the pipeline are:

For Riders

• A joint programme to support delivery riders in enhancing their mobility and livelihood, including access to AEON Bank’s digital banking offering, financial tools and essential work resources, such as microfinancing for devices and motorcycle purchases

• Financial literacy initiative to expand outreach and financial empowerment among the riders

For Merchant Partners

• Targeted campaigns with AEON Bank for foodpanda’s merchants

• Financial solutions for merchants through the AEON Bank to Business (AB2B) Programme and financing for wholesale purchases, enabling inventory expansion and business growth

For Customers

• Special rewards and promotions for customers, while adding value to their foodpanda orders

• Expanded access across the AEON retail ecosystem, hence allowing customers to purchase groceries online beyond just AEON MaxValu Prime, thereby increasing convenience.

This alliance between AEON Bank and foodpanda Malaysia highlights a shared commitment towards improving the financial well being of the thriving community, driving innovation and supporting Malaysia’s socioeconomic development through digital inclusion. Both brands will leverage each other’s strength, aligned with a strategic mission to provide value based, customer-centric digital financial solutions that will deliver dynamic growth.

