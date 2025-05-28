AEON Bank One-derful Anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2025 - AEON Bank, Malaysia’s pioneer Islamic digital bank, commemorates its first anniversary on 26 May. In conjunction with this milestone, the bank extends its appreciation to its valued customers throughout Malaysia.

Within a single year of operation, AEON Bank has garnered recognition as a preferred daily digital banking solution among Malaysians, who consistently utilize its intuitive mobile application and Debit Card-i for digital payments and online transactions.

“In this digital landscape, consumers increasingly seek banking products and services characterised by accessibility, security and seamless integration with their lifestyles. Since our official commencement of operations one year ago, the AEON Bank team has been diligently working to simplify banking for a broad spectrum of Malaysians. In our commitment to evolve in tandem with the needs of Malaysians, we have continuously refined our offerings to better serve their banking requirements. It is our conviction that digital banking should be inherently user-friendly and inclusive, ensuring that all individuals can participate in the robust digital economy without experiencing alienation. This one-year milestone holds profound significance for our institution, serving as a testament to the trust that our clientele has placed in AEON Bank. I extend my sincere gratitude to our current customers and a warm welcome to those who are newly joining us,“ said YM Raja Datin Paduka Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz, CEO of AEON Bank.

Accelerating Malaysia’s Digital Economy

AEON Bank’s digital banking headway also reflects its contribution towards the development of the national digital economy. By offering an inclusive, Shariah compliant digital banking services, AEON Bank is also playing an active role in spurring the development of Malaysia’s fintech industry. On top of that, it is committed to foster a more inclusive financial future for all, including the unbanked and the underserved.

Join the Celebration with AEON Bank One-derful Anniversary Show

For this one-derful anniversary, AEON Bank is inviting everyone to celebrate together by tuning in to the ‘AEON Bank One-derful Anniversary Show’ via AEON Bank’s official YouTube page. Customers can redeem special giveaways as part of the Anniversary Neko Missions and win amazing Positively Pink Grand Prizes.

Besides that, 7 winning customers also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes by participating in the AEON Bank One-derful Giveaway. Customers just need to use AEON Bank Debit Card-i when making a purchase of at least RM50 on groceries at any grocery outlets, follow AEON Bank Instagram page @aeonbankmy and DM their particulars and receipt screenshot; terms and conditions apply.

One of a Kind Grocery Card with Real Cashback Reward

To mark this meaningful milestone, AEON Bank is introducing a Limited Edition Anniversary AEON Bank Debit Card-i that coincides with its Grocery Rewards Campaign, held from 26 May until 31 December 2025.

Uniquely different compared to any other debit card, AEON Bank Debit Card-i x Grocery Rewards Campaign unlocks a minimum 4% cashback, with no minimum spend for customers who purchase their groceries at any grocery store nationwide, terms and conditions apply.

• Earn 8x + 1x = 9x AEON Points for grocery purchases made using AEON Bank Debit Card-i at AEON Supermarket, AEON BiG and Max Valu, applicable upon scanning the membership code from the AEON Bank app

• Earn 8x AEON Points for grocery purchases made using AEON Bank Debit Card-i

Every Ringgit spent using the AEON Bank Debit Card-i will be rewarded with AEON Points which translates into real cashback. The accumulated AEON Points can be redeemed into cash value that will be deposited safely into your own Savings Account-i.

“Digital banks are catalysing Malaysia’s banking and fintech sector — accelerating the adoption of digital payments and cashless transactions and bringing us closer to becoming a truly cashless society. As PayNet congratulates AEON Bank on their first anniversary, we remain committed to strengthening our strategic partnership by enabling innovative services, bridging the digital divide and expanding a more inclusive fintech ecosystem that’s accessible to everyone, from all walks of life,“ said PayNet’s Commercial Division Senior Director, Azrul Fakhzan Mainor.

Meanwhile, the sparkly new design of the limited edition Anniversary AEON Bank Debit Card-i would be available soon.

Manage Your Finances with Personal Financing-i and Term Deposit-i

Realising that many Malaysians struggle in managing their financial needs, while others would like to optimise their fund to reach a financial target, AEON Bank has developed two Personal Banking products for its customers - Personal Financing-i and Term Deposit-i.

Personal Financing-i (PF-i) can be a much needed support for those that wish to close the cash flow gap. For example, a customer named Sofia will be receiving her bonus next month, but the deposit for her kitchen renovation needs to be paid within this week. After careful consideration, she opted to apply for the Personal Financing-i, as it offers a collateral free, Shariah Compliant financing facility of up to RM50,000, with flexible repayment tenure ranging between 3 to 48 months. She is also keen on the fully online application process for PF-i which can be done via the AEON Bank mobile app, without the hassle of physical paperwork or going to a bank counter.

Meanwhile, for customers that would like to substantially grow their savings, Term Deposit-i (TD-i) makes it possible to earn profit on their deposits over a fixed term of various tenure options, with up to 3.08% profit rate p.a.

Stay on Track with Your Financial Goals Through AEON Bank’s Savings Pot

Budget-minded customers know that they should be putting money aside for emergencies and future financial aspirations. It could also be intended for their dream home and year end vacation. AEON Bank’s Savings Pot makes it easy to stay on track, while earning rewarding profits. Customers just create a Savings Pot, then transfer any amount from your Savings Account-i to the Savings Pot and easily earn 3.00% p.a. profit rate, with the flexibility to deposit more or withdraw the fund anytime via the app itself.

If you are curious about how digital banking can be experienced differently, this anniversary month is the perfect time to optimize on what AEON Bank has to offer. From real cashback to a digital-first banking convenience, kickstart this journey towards easy digital banking, mindful spending and growing your savings—all with AEON Bank by your side.

For more details, click here to browse AEON Bank’s website, follow on social media, download the AEON Bank app and remember to tune-in our YouTube channel to join the One-derful Anniversary Show.

https://www.aeonbank.com.my/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeonbankmy/

https://x.com/aeonbankmy

https://www.facebook.com/aeonbankmalaysia

https://www.instagram.com/aeonbankmy

https://www.tiktok.com/@aeonbank

Hashtag: #AEONBank #OneDerfulAnniversary #DigitalBanking #IslamicBanking #IslamicDigitalBank #ShariahCompliantBank #SyariahComplaintBank #Malaysia #FinancialInclusion #AEONBankDebitCardi #Cashback #AnniversaryShow

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.