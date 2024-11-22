SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - AJINOMOTO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. announced the launch of the frozen food “HANE GYOZA PORK” today, the first made-in-Japan pork gyoza available in Singapore. Featuring a recipe formulated in Japan and crafted with high-quality Hokkaido pork, the gyoza features an authentic thin Japanese-style wrapper and a juicy, meaty filling. Notably, the HANE (the crispy layer of gyoza) can be achieved easily without oil or water, allowing home cooks to recreate the signature Japanese cuisine experience. The launch of “HANE GYOZA PORK” marks a significant milestone, offering Singaporeans a taste of Japan’s culinary heritage right at their fingertips.



AJINOMOTO’s GYOZA is the No.1 Selling Gyoza in Japan[1]. Among those competitive gyoza products, AJINOMOTO’s GYOZA won the top-voted item in the 2023 Frozen Award Campaign[2] and accumulated a strong fanbase and reputation. Japanese consumers belove it as a convenient main dish paired with every meal.

“We are thrilled to bring the authentic taste of Japan to our customers with this No.1 selling Pork Gyoza in Japan,“ said Mr. Takeshi Tsujii, CEO of AJINOMOTO SINGAPORE. “This is the first made in Japan Pork Gyoza in Singapore. We believe every bite will transport our customers to the culinary heritage culture of Japan. Moreover, you can experience the joy of cooking by creating a beautiful HANE easily at home.