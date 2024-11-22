M’sian Army detains 12 undocumented Myanmars at border

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Army, through the 2nd Infantry Division (2 Division) Headquarters, detained 12 undocumented Myanmar nationals trying to enter the country illegally near the border in Kubang Pasu yesterday.

The 2 Division said its patrol team detected the movement of two individuals, believed to be “tonto”, leading the 12 illegal immigrants into Malaysia’s border area at about 4.45 am.

“The team managed to detain 11 illegal immigrants while the two ‘tonto’ and another undocumented migrant escaped.

“However, the team managed to capture the escaped migrant at 9.40 am the same day,” the 2 Division said in a statement today.

Upon investigation, all 12 illegal immigrants detained were found to be Myanmar nationals aged between 15 and 45 and they are believed to have crossed the Malaysia-Thailand border at about 1 am.

The team also seized RM270; 727,500 Myanmar kyat (about RM1,758); 2,820 Thai baht (about RM363); 13 mobile phones; and two motorcycles - a Honda RSX 150 and a Honda Wave 110.

“The total value of the seized items is estimated at RM17,431. All those detained have been handed over to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Police Station,” it added.