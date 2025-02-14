$!Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise unlocks multi-vendor support on OmniVista Network Advisor

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2025 - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has made major enhancements to the OmniVista® Network Advisor, making network operations and monitoring even simpler and more holistic.

The latest evolution in OmniVista Network Advisor capabilities empowers users to monitor a wider range of network devices, offering flexibility and greater customization in managing network health and performance.

OmniVista Network Advisor, our intelligent and autonomous network companion, has been providing AI-driven guidance and remediation for Alcatel-Lucent’s OmniSwitch® and OmniAccess® Stellar Access Points.

This tool is now opening its capabilities to third-party devices, such as firewalls or any network equipment from other vendors, enhancing its ability to detect anomalies and offer tailored solutions across more complex, multi-vendor environments.

Seamless Collaboration with Microsoft Teams

A major milestone in this update is the integration of Microsoft Teams as a collaboration platform within OmniVista Network Advisor. Until now, ALE has leveraged Rainbow™ CPaaS for real-time alerts and automated remediation. Now, with full Microsoft Teams integration, IT teams can receive dynamic notifications, collaborate instantly, and execute network remediations directly within the Teams environment.

By providing real-time, AI-driven insights through both Rainbow CPaaS and Microsoft Teams, OmniVista Network Advisor adapts to customers’ preferred collaboration tools, improving responsiveness and control.

Customized alerts and remediations for your unique network

The new capability allows users to define custom anomalies and create specific remediation actions tailored to their unique network environments.

“With the ability to collect and analyze syslogs from compatible third-party devices, OmniVista Network Advisor enables users to configure custom alerts and automate responses based on these insights, helping to maintain an optimal, secure network state.”

Kenny Ng, APAC Market Development, Network Business Division, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Hashtag: #ALE