American Creators Score Major Wins at BIGO Awards Gala 2025

-> American creators like Taylor Breanna, Alexis Elise Scott received major awards at the BIGO Awards Gala in Singapore.

-> With over 1000 guests in attendance, this year’s gala highlights Bigo Live’s top priority of ensuring user safety while fostering freedom and innovation in content creation, offering content creators and viewers a diverse and harmonious experience.

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2025 - American creators including Taylor Breanna, Jarran Muse and Alexis Elise Scott, scored major wins at last Friday’s Bigo Live Awards. The highly anticipated BIGO Awards Gala is now in its sixth edition and organized by leading global social live-streaming platform Bigo Live.

This year’s theme, “LIVE YOUR OASIS,” reflects Bigo Live’s dedication to celebrating creativity, community and sustainability while fostering a safe and innovative digital ecosystem. The award ceremony was held at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, Sands Theatre, marking a significant milestone as it returns to Singapore, the birthplace of Bigo Live.

The gala welcomed an audience of over 1,000 in-person attendees from around the world, while more than 140,000 viewers tuned in online. The evening was a dazzling celebration of global connection and creative achievements. Attendees experienced an unforgettable night of recognition, entertainment and interaction, highlighting the platform’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative environment for creators and audiences worldwide.

Co-hosted by renowned Singaporean actress and radio DJ Vernetta Lopez and stand-up comedian Rishi Budhrani, the evening kicked off with an electrifying opening song lit up by a spirited EDM performance. Thirty-five performers from around the world, including Jarran Muse from America, delivered a spectacular array of acts, ranging from pop, opera, hip-hop and rock music to acrobatics and dance. This dynamic celebration of cultural fusion underscores the universal power of the arts.

The Gala’s centrepiece is the recognition of exceptional content creators. Over 200 creators and families were honored across categories such as “Most Uplifting Livestream,” “Best Family Content,” and “Global Community Builder.” Categories like “Most Popular Host,” “Most Popular Family,” and “Gala Star” highlight the platform’s emphasis on community engagement and inclusivity.

American creators such as Taylor Breanna and Alexis Elise Scott received multiple accolades at the gala, a testament to their popularity. They received trophies and in-app rewards. Because viewers played an active role in the celebration by voting for their favorite creators in real-time during the event, this indicates the popularity of American creators not just in the United States but in other countries.

In 2025, Bigo Live will launch further community initiatives and programs to champion its creators. These include spotlighting the voices of our diverse community, fundraising campaigns for meaningful causes and masterclasses in partnership with non-profit organizations on content creation for education and advocacy.

“We are really glad to see creators like Jarran Muse, Trac Trac and Taylor Breanna have their time in the limelight at the BIGO Awards Gala 2025. Bigo Live is a platform that connects creators of common interests across the world, so it is heartening to see that our creators are connecting with people thousands of miles away, on another continent,” said Eric Kim, Senior Operations Director at Bigo Live.

Commitment to Safety, Innovation and Sustainability in Live Streaming

Digital content consumption continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, positioning livestreaming as a transformative force reshaping the social media landscape. Since its inception in 2016, platforms like Bigo Live have been at the forefront of this evolution, enabling creators to reach global audiences with ease. According to a recent report by Stream Hatchet, Bigo Live ranked as the 7th most popular live-streaming platform worldwide in Q3 2024, reflecting its significant impact on the industry.

Through innovative tools such as a Virtual Live and tailored content incentives, Bigo Live has created a thriving ecosystem for creators and viewers alike. The platform’s continuous investment in technological advancements has empowered users to enhance digital interactions and explore new frontiers in creativity.

Through its User-Generated Content (UGC) policies, including stricter private stream verification, advanced moderation practices to reduce oversight gaps and locally relevant content criteria – Bigo Live strives to make the platform a true online oasis for creators and viewers alike, where creativity thrives and connections flourish.

In alignment with its commitment to a greener future, this year’s gala was a carbon-neutral event. By measuring carbon emissions from materials, transportation and electricity and offsetting them with carbon credits, this initiative marks the first step in identifying emission sources and hotspots. Bigo Live emphasizes its role as a responsible industry leader, setting new standards for environmentally conscious digital platforms.

Hashtag: #bigo #bigolive #bigoawardsgala

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.