Andaz Macau Toasts Two Years with the Spirited Return of the Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - Macau – In a city famed for its seamless fusion of East and West, where Chinese and Portuguese cultures have harmoniously coexisted for centuries – Andaz Macau, the dynamic lifestyle hotel at Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, is set to fête its second anniversary with the much-anticipated return of the Sino-Luso Gastronomic Bazaar. On September 13, the Andaz Kitchen will be abuzz as culinary teams from Andaz Macau and Galaxy Macau join forces in collaboration with beloved independent vendors, serving up a vibrant mosaic of Macau’s Chinese and Portuguese heritage.

Celebrating Macau’s rich heritage as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the Bazaar will showcase a journey across Portugal’s diverse regions and China’s culinary heartlands from Trás-O-Montes to the Pearl River Delta. Expect authentic dishes, handpicked wines, and artisanal finds, all designed to delighted both discerning locals and curious visitors.

The event underscores Macau’s ambition to become the “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure” and the Macau SAR Government’s “Tourism + Gastronomy” initiative, while spotlighting the city’s 2025 ambitions as East Asia’s cultural capital. Independent vendors and SME producers take centre stage, reinforcing Macau’s role as a crossroads for commerce and creativity between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Executive Chef André Lai leads the charge, presenting signature Portuguese fare: from the northern Portuguese region of Trás-os-Montes and Douro, guests can enjoy Bola de Carne à Transmontana (Smoked Charcuterie and Olive Oil Bread) and Cozido à Portuguesa (Portuguese Meat and Vegetable Stew). The central Portuguese regions of Beiras and Estremadura offer such delicacies as Sopa de Peixe da Nazaré (Seafood Soup), Pataniscas de Bacalhau (Codfish Flat Cakes with Tomato Rice), and Arroz de Cabidela (Chicken Blood Rice). From the southern regions of Alentejo and the Algarve, visitors can enjoy Sopa Alentejana com Bacalhau (Codfish Soup with Garlic, Coriander and Sourdough), Carne de Porco à Alentejana (Braised Pork Collar with Clams and Fried Potatoes), and Toucinho do Céu (Almond Egg Cake). Celebrated dishes representing the islands of Madeira and the Azores include Polvo Guisado dos Açores (Red Wine Stewed Octopus with Garlic Olive Oil) among other regional standouts.