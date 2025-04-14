KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Neswire - 14 April 2025 - In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadhan, Hong Leong Islamic Bank (”HLISB” or the “Bank”) distributed 1,000 buka puasa meals to foodpanda e-hailing delivery riders in its ‘Senyum-Senyum Ramadhan’ initiative, bringing the festive spirit and putting smiles on the faces of foodpanda riders as they continue to deliver food to Malaysians throughout the month of Ramadhan.

Through its partnership with foodpanda, the Bank has also sponsored buka puasa meals for over 300 foodpanda riders and their families in Melaka, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, and Perak, spreading warmth, positivity, and appreciation in the community.

Dafinah Ahmed Hilmi, Chief Executive Officer of HLISB commented on the impactful event, “Ramadhan is a time for gratitude and appreciation, and for many Muslims, it represents an opportunity to give back to the community. This year, we wanted to recognize the sacrifice and dedication of our e-hailing delivery riders, who in many ways are the unsung heroes of our country, especially during festive seasons. During Ramadhan, they brave the heavy traffic and face high volumes of orders, with a majority of them fasting themselves. At HLISB, we wanted to find a way to appreciate their sacrifices, give back to this community, and bring a smile to these riders, which led to us forging our partnership with foodpanda.”

The Bank’s partnership with foodpanda to sponsor and distribute buka puasa meals to delivery riders is aligned with its Raya theme of “Amal”, where it encourages Malaysians to engage in good deeds which will lead to positive outcomes and multiplied rewards. This concept of “Amal” extends beyond doing good, and also includes inculcating healthy financial habits. The Bank highlights that robust financial habits such as consistent savings, regular investing, and smart protection strategies can set Malaysians up for a brighter financial future.

Zalman Zainal, Hong Leong Bank’s (”HLB”) Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, who also heads the Bank’s CSR department, commented, “We at HLB and HLISB have always been committed to engaging in community investment initiatives, where we not only give back to the community but also actively work to uplift and empower them towards a brighter future. With the spirit of “Amal”, we want to continue putting our words to action and engage in more community-centric initiatives such as this one with foodpanda, bringing the Raya spirit and recognizing the hardships of these unsung heroes. We believe that good habits, generosity, and kindness are important values to instill, which are the reasons for our smiles as we reap the rewards of a brighter future ahead.”

HLB and HLISB have a proud tradition of community service during festive seasons, with the Bank organizing Employee Donation Drives where employees donate meal kits and essential goods to welfare homes across the country. Since its inception in 2019, the Bank’s employees have donated more than RM100,000 worth of food, goods, and household items to welfare homes. Employees also regularly engage in spring cleaning initiatives at welfare homes, ensuring that these underserved communities receive the help and support they need.

In conjunction with the Raya season and to highlight its “Amal” theme, the Bank recently unveiled its Raya campaign with brand ambassador Alif Satar, which features a Raya song and music video titled ‘Senyum-Senyum Raya’, presented by Alif Satar & The Locos. Besides bringing about a positive Raya spirit, the song also emphasises on the importance of good deeds that can multiply and be the reason for your smile this Raya season.

Senyum-Senyum Raya is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, and the music video can be seen on HLB’s YouTube Channel. You may watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/3Tm4O0uNxxA?si=GY1xPTeEFz1R_st7

