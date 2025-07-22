Civil defence rescues iPhone from 10-metre cliff in Jelebu

FOR the first time, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) received a unique request from the public to retrieve a personal items in the form of an iPhone recently.

According to Kosmo, Jelebu district Civil Defence officer, Lt (CD) Mohd Najib Abdul Karim said his team received a call at 11.45am on July 12 from a woman in her 20s asking for help to retrieve her phone which had fallen down a steep hillside.

“Upon arriving at Bukit Batu Sawa, the Civil Defence team found the victim and her friend at the location. Civil Defence personnel wore personal protective equipment (PPE) and prepared equipment to descend the steep hillside.

“The depth to descend was estimated at about 10 metres with slippery rock surfaces. The gadget was successfully brought up and handed over to its owner. The operation was completed at 1.38pm,“ he told the Malay daily when contacted.

The special service, he said, was the first time his team had received such a request, as they are usually involved in operations helping accident victims, flood victims and other emergencies.