Anwar’s ‘special tribute’ to Malaysians to be announced tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: After weeks of hints and growing anticipation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to finally make his much-awaited ‘extraordinary tribute’ announcement to Malaysians tomorrow.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the announcement will be made at 10.30am on Tuesday (July 23), calling on the public to “wait for it” in a Facebook post.

Anwar had earlier said the announcement—described as a special token of appreciation for the rakyat—would be made either on Tuesday or Wednesday, pending the finalisation of certain measures.

“Before I make the announcement, a few new approaches are being finalised,”Anwar said.

While he did not reveal specifics, Anwar stressed that the measures required careful and thoughtful consideration.

“These concerns need to be addressed thoroughly before I proceed with any major announcements or changes.

“I’ve said that I’ll make the announcement—possibly in the form of additional measures—within a day or two.

“But I need a bit more time to ensure all aspects are properly handled,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly on Monday.

He previously indicated that the measures would aim to ease the burden of rising living costs and provide relief to those affected by inflation and economic pressures.