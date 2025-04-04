Arlo Unveils All-New Universal Solar Panel With Enhanced Compatibility

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2025 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading brand in smart home security, is thrilled to introduce its latest security camera accessory to the Singaporean market—the Arlo Universal Solar Panel. Designed for broader compatibility than previous models, this versatile solar panel works seamlessly with more Arlo cameras and floodlights, ensuring continuous power and enhanced security. With a recommended price at just R.R.P. S$79, it delivers 24/7 smart home protection at exceptional value, especially for Pro 5 and Ultra 2 customers.

The Arlo Universal Solar Panel takes the guesswork out of choosing the right solar accessory by offering multiple connectors, making it easier for customers to find the perfect fit for their Arlo cameras and floodlights. It’s greater compatibility, also simplifies things for retailers, as they only need to stock and recommend a single model for a wide range of Arlo products. By reducing the complexity for both consumers and retailers, the Universal Solar Panel, aims to minimise returns and provide a better overall experience.

Key features of the Universal Solar Panel include:

•Powered by the Sun: Use solar power to keep your Arlo wire-free cameras and floodlights powered.

•Enhanced Compatibility: Compatible with battery powered Arlo Essential series, Go 2 series, Pro 3 series and above, Ultra series, and wireless Floodlights.

•Continuous Charging: Stay powered and connected without needing to remove the battery.

•Weather-Resistant Design: Built to withstand the elements, the Universal Solar Panel is durable and ready for outdoor conditions.

The Universal Solar Panel is available for purchase late March via the Arlo website and major retail partners.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit https://www.arlo.com/asia/.

