Ascott Boosts Talent Development To Drive The Opening Of More Than 300 New Properties By 2028

PENANG, MALAYSIA / SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is ramping up talent development to support the opening of more than 300 new properties by 2028. This global expansion is expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs, including over 1,500 property leadership roles. To power this growth, the company is launching Ascott Accelerate, a structured talent management programme that fast-tracks high-potential associates into hospitality leadership positions. This will be complemented by a digital learning platform offering flexible and accessible development opportunities for associates across all levels.

Both new initiatives are part of the Ascott Global Academy for Excellence (AGAX), a comprehensive training platform launched in 2024 to build a future-ready workforce and support Ascott’s target of achieving over S$500 million in fee-related earnings by 2028. AGAX is led by the Ascott Learning Council, co-chaired by Ms Wong Kar Ling, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director, Southeast Asia, and Mr Lee Ngor Houai, Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), South Asia and China.

In 2024, Ascott continued its upward trajectory, achieving a third consecutive year of record fee-related earnings at S$343 million, reflecting a 12% year-on-year increase on a recurring basis[1]. This performance was driven by a 6% rise in revenue per available unit (RevPAU) and the opening of a record 11,700 units across 54 properties. Today, Ascott’s global footprint spans more than 990 properties in over 230 cities, with two-thirds already operational. The company is advancing its growth through a multi-typology brand strategy designed to scale and diversify its presence across key markets. Malaysia exemplifies this approach with a portfolio of more than 40 properties – both operational and in the pipeline – spanning serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living spaces and branded residences. Fittingly, Ascott chose Penang – home to 21 of these properties – as the launch site for Ascott Accelerate and its new digital learning platform during the Ascott Learning Festival, reinforcing Malaysia’s role in supporting the company’s broader growth strategy.

Mr Lee Ngor Houai said: “At Ascott, our vision is to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. To deliver on this, we have expanded our portfolio beyond serviced residences to include hotels, resorts, social living spaces and branded residences, offering guests more choices under our brand promise ‘Stay Your Way.’ Our multi-typology brand framework not only caters to the diverse needs of today’s travellers, but also empowers our associates to develop broad-based expertise and thrive across different accommodation formats. As our business continues to grow and diversify, we remain deeply committed to developing our people, ensuring they have the skills and support to grow with us. Looking ahead, talent development will remain central to our strategy as we expand globally, with over 300 new properties set to become operational by 2028.”

Ms Wong Kar Ling said: “To future-proof our talent pipeline, we are excited to launch Ascott Accelerate, a comprehensive initiative designed to nurture high-potential talent at every stage of their hospitality careers. This programme supports associates from entry-level roles to key property leadership positions, such as Residence Manager and General Manager. Through mentorship, on-the-job training, project-based learning and e-learning, Ascott Accelerate will shape the next generation of hospitality leaders, equipping them with the capabilities to drive our continued success. As the training needs of our organisation evolve, we are also exploring partnerships with leading hospitality institutions to enhance the professional credentials of our team. We welcome individuals with a passion for hospitality to join us at Ascott, where opportunities to grow and thrive are part of our dynamic journey.”