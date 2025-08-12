Ascott Expands Resort Portfolio with Multi-Typology Brand Strategy to Tap on Rising Leisure Travel Demand

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2025 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is scaling its global resort footprint through asset-light expansion. Riding on growing demand for experiential stays, Ascott now has around 50 properties in resort destinations in operation and under development worldwide, supported by 11 new signings in the past 10 months secured via management and franchise agreements. These represent about 5% of its global portfolio of over 1,000 properties, reflecting a strategic focus on the fast-growing leisure segment[1]. This momentum is driven by Ascott’s multi-typology brand strategy, which adapts well-loved brands such as Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection and The Unlimited Collection for resort settings. This approach enables efficient scaling in high-potential destinations while fulfilling lifestyle aspirations of its growing Ascott Star Rewards membership and delivering brand-led solutions that drive long-term value for property owners.

Recent signings across Asia and the Middle East reflect Ascott’s strategic expansion into key leisure hotspots. These include iconic beach destinations such as Patong Beach in Phuket and Jimbaran Beach in Bali. Ascott is also entering Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s premier man-made coral island known for its pristine beaches. In Vietnam, Ascott is growing its presence in Phu Quoc, voted the world’s second-best island[2], and Nha Trang, an established coastal city often dubbed the “Riviera of the South China Sea”. The company is also capitalising on emerging opportunities in fast-growing destinations such as Cam Ranh, an up-and-coming aviation and leisure hub, and Sam Son, a rising domestic and regional tourism hotspot. Additionally, Ascott is entering Labuan Bajo, Indonesia — the gateway to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. In South Korea, it is tapping demand in Gangneung, the leading east coast destination and host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ascott’s push into resort destinations capitalises on robust industry tailwinds. Global leisure travel spend is projected to triple to US$15 trillion by 2040, fuelled by increasing demand from the burgeoning middle class in emerging markets such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, the rise of experience-led younger travellers, and surging domestic and regional tourism1. Notably, over 70% of travellers from emerging markets now combine business and leisure trips, highlighting the growing importance of bleisure travel1. Within this broader trend, the global resort segment – valued at US$300.03 billion in 2023 – is forecast to reach US$945.38 billion by 2030, growing at 18.2% CAGR, driven by rising disposable incomes, increased international travel, and preference for destination-led, experience-rich stays [3].

Ms Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer, Ascott, said: “As leisure travel continues to outpace global tourism growth[4], we are seeing strong momentum from property owners eager to grow with us in the resort space. Owners are drawn to our flex-hybrid model, which optimises returns and mitigates risk in dynamic leisure markets by serving both short and extended stays within a single operational framework. Complemented by our multi-typology brand strategy, we align the right brand and format to each resort setting, enabling differentiated, locally attuned guest experiences while staying responsive to evolving travel trends. Backed by a loyal and expanding member base seeking elevated leisure experiences, Ascott is well-positioned to deliver long-term value through exceptional resort stays, creating results for owners, delight for guests and impact across the markets we serve.”

Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: “Resorts represent a powerful extension of Ascott’s brand promise to let guests ‘Stay Your Way’, unlocking a world of leisure-led experiences that elevate our Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) programme to new heights. From sun-drenched beachfront villas and serene mountain retreats to château stays and immersive wellness escapes, each resort adds lifestyle richness to the loyalty journey, deepening member engagement and incentivising cross-destination travel. At the same time, a growing base of loyal ASR members fuels demand for these differentiated resort offerings globally — accelerating our resort expansion strategy with data-backed insights and a ready community of experience-driven travellers. Ascott’s flex-hybrid model and multi-typology brand approach allow us to scale trusted urban brands into resort destinations with local authenticity and operational excellence, creating a virtuous cycle that benefits guests, members and property owners alike.”

Expanding Reach Across Leisure Hotspots

Ascott is expanding into sought-after resort destinations with new property signings that deliver diverse, experiential stays. In Thailand, Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort will feature 254 rooms and comprehensive leisure facilities including all-day dining, a swimming pool, rooftop bar, pool bar, spa, gym, kids’ club and event spaces. Located just 150 metres from iconic Patong Beach and surrounded by tourist attractions, the resort enjoys a prime position in Thailand’s leading leisure destination, known for its strong year-round demand and diverse visitor base. Guided by the brand’s understated luxury philosophy, Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort will showcase its “Fine Arts Inspired by Nature” concept, blending luxury, tranquility and local artistry in perfect harmony. The project also includes Residences at Ascott Abov Patong Phuket, a 227-unit branded residence, with completion targeted for 2027.