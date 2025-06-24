$!“Asia’s Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025” has successfully concluded

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - MythFocus, a prominent business media platform known for its focus on commerce, entrepreneurship, and inspirational stories, has successfully concluded the “Asia’s Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025” on June 12, 2025, at the esteemed Mira Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. This prestigious event was a celebration of innovation and excellence within the Hong Kong business community, honoring the most impactful contributions from outstanding enterprises and institutions.
The awards ceremony was a remarkable gathering of influential leaders from the political and business spheres, who not only presided over the event but also engaged in enlightening discussions with representatives from nearly seventy companies. The exchange of innovative business solutions and exceptional strategies created a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, marking the event as a significant milestone in the business calendar.
For further information about the event and the list of awardees, please visit our website at https://mythfocus.com/. We look forward to continuing our commitment to highlighting the success stories and driving forces within the business world.
Our heartfelt congratulations to all the well-deserved winners of the Asia’s Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025! Your achievements are truly inspiring.
In addition, we extend our sincere gratitude to our distinguished VIPs who graced the event as presenters this year:
1. Mr. Ivan Shum, Founder and Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation;
2. Dr. Thomas Leung, Associate Dean (Teaching and Learning) of the School of Business at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong;
3. Mr. Kyran Sze, Honorary President and Convenor of the Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Association; and
4. Mr. Anson Chan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Fuzhou CPPCC.
Your presence and support were invaluable to the success of the Asia’s Most Valuable Corporate Awards 2025.
Our upcoming “Asia’s Most Valuable Brand Awards 2026” will be on 29 January, 2026 and is now open for applications! This is a call to all trailblazers and visionaries who have made significant strides in brand excellence and innovation. Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your achievements and be part of this prestigious event.
For more details:
Email : admin@mythfocus.com.hk or WhatsApp : https://wa.me/85291804029