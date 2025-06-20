Aurealis Serviced Residence Marks 16 Years in Singapore’s Hospitality Sector

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 - Aurealis Serviced Residence commemorates its 16th anniversary on 22 June, marking a journey that began with a single investment property and has since grown into a long-stay luxury accommodation brand in the heart of Singapore.

A Business Built Over Time

The idea for Aurealis was inspired by the founder’s experience staying in bed-and-breakfasts during her travels. Motivated by the warm, personalised hospitality she encountered abroad, she envisioned offering a similar experience in Singapore—particularly for professionals visiting the city for extended periods.

Aurealis began its journey as Marina Bay Serviced Residence, launched from a single investment property in Singapore’s Central Business District/ CBD. From the outset, the luxury accommodation brand was developed with a strong foundation in planning, structure, and service. As demand for longer-term stays grew, the business pivoted to specialise in fully furnished service apartments in Singapore tailored for extended visits.

Aurealis has remained focused on delivering a stay experience shaped by responsiveness and attentiveness. The team gathers feedback from each guest, refining the experience over time based on what visitors value most.

Behind the Brand

The founder, Isabelle Loo, previously served as a Senior Education Officer with Singapore’s Ministry of Education. Drawing on her background in organisational development, team leadership and empowerment, she translated those skills into managing a guest-focused business with structured goals and clear service standards.

In 2013, with support from Spring Singapore, the brand underwent a major rebranding. It became Aurealis Serviced Residence, a name inspired by the aurora borealis that the founder witnessed in Norway—a display of light that was ethereal, radiant and powerful.

“From day one, our mission has been simple yet powerful: Exceptional People to provide Exceptional Experiences,” said Isabelle Loo, Founder and General Manager.

In 2021, she enrolled in an interior design course through Singapore’s SkillsFuture initiative, applying what she learned to enhance the design and layout of Aurealis apartments. She continues to be personally involved in guest check-ins and conversations, which offer valuable insights into guest expectations and preferences.

“Those interactions help us improve not just the luxury service apartment itself, but the entire stay experience,” she reveals.

Looking to the Future

With 16 years of operational experience, Aurealis continues to explore future growth, including the possibility of introducing this luxury accommodation brand overseas. To stay ahead, the team regularly studies international best practices and remains agile in its approach to design and service delivery.

“Our long-term goal is to offer our business travellers memorable extended stays,” she notes. “The feedback we’ve received over the years gives us a sense of where we could go—but there’s still more to be done.”

https://aurealisgroup.com/

Hashtag: #AurealisServicedResidence

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.