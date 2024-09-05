$!Azbil Wins Innovation and Design Award at the Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2024 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6845) announced that it has been honored as the Award Winner in the Innovation and Design category at the Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards (SEAA) 2024 organized by the Singapore Environmental Council (SEC)*. Azbil won this award for enhancing its sustainability performance through creativity, life cycle thinking, and technological advancements. Azbil’s services demonstrate proven environmental benefits via energy management solutions based on advanced measurement and control technology.

Azbil has also been awarded Merit Winner in the Systems and Management category for its commitment to fostering societal development and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs. Azbil has enhanced its global efforts in decarbonization and environmental protection, aligning operations with internationally recognized sustainability benchmarks and joining the United Nations Global Compact.

The SEAA remains one of the most prestigious environmental awards in Singapore and the region, celebrating the outstanding achievements of organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental excellence.

Representing Azbil Corporation, the company’s Singapore branch, Strategic Planning & Development Office for Southeast Asia, received the awards from Guest of Honor Ms. Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations on August 21, 2024.