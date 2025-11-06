Ba Den Mountain will be the host of large-scale events for Vesak 2025

BA DEN MOUNTAIN, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2025 - Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh, Vietnam will become the destination for thousands of delegates to light candles and pray for global peace as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025. Many meaningful activities will take place during this most significant Buddhist celebration worldwide.

During the second meeting of the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV) and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on February 26, important preparations for Vesak 2025 were discussed. The meeting was chaired by Most Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn - President of the VBS Executive Council, Head of the Organising Committee and Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, President of ICDV.

Delegates agreed on various aspects of the UN Vesak 2025 programme, scheduled to take place from May 6 to 8, along with side events featuring international delegates. According to the plan, the first day will welcome leaders of Buddhist sanghas from different countries. The second day will feature a series of group seminars on five key subtopics, engaging scholars, particularly young researchers. On the third day, the closing ceremony will be held in the morning. In the afternoon, delegates and venerable monks will travel to Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh.

At the summit of Ba Den Mountain, a solemn candlelight prayer ceremony for world peace will be held, with the participation of over 2,000 Vesak delegates from 80 countries and territories. This event is considered a profoundly meaningful activity aligned with the theme of Vesak 2025 ‘Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development.’

Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit said that this year’s programme encompasses various contents, with ‘peace’ being one of the most prominent. It can be understood as peace of mind, a fundamental foundation for social stability, global harmony and the finding of peace in nature and the environment.

“With Ba Den Mountain, I can feel the essence of ‘peace’ through the Buddhist spirit and the presence of the Maitreya Bodhisattva statue, a symbol of joy and serenity. This sacred mountain allows one to immerse in nature, share tranquillity with others and spread the spirit and message of world peace in practice,“ Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit shared.

The President of ICDV also highlighted that this is not merely an abstract idea but a concrete example of how we can live in peace while developing the economy, without destroying the environment or causing harm to others. This is why a sacred spiritual destination filled with positive energy like Ba Den Mountain will serve as a place where individuals can seek healing and tranquillity.

As part of the second discussion meeting on Vesak 2025, representatives from the Ba Den Mountain tourist area reported on preparations for the candlelight prayer ceremony for world peace.

“Hosting the Vesak 2025 delegation for the world peace candlelight prayer ceremony is a tremendous honour for the Ba Den Mountain tourist area. On May 8, we will also hold special ceremonies to welcome the delegation during this grand Buddhist event, including a bodhi tree planting ceremony and the enshrinement of Buddha relics for Buddhists and the public to pay homage,“ Nguyen Lam Nhi Thuy, Deputy General Director of Sun Group in the Southern region, said.

Paying homage to the Buddha’s relics during the Vesak festival is one of the most spiritually significant rituals, allowing Buddhist followers and the public to receive the Buddha’s blessings. Ba Den Mountain is one of the few places in Vietnam that preserves the Buddha’s relics, which were bestowed by the World Fellowship of Buddhists at Bodh Gaya, India, in 2014.