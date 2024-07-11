$!Banyan Group to Debut Two Stunning New Phuket Projects in Singapore in November

-> Laguna Lakeside Residences are new-look eco-friendly homes at the iconic Laguna Phuket integrated resort

-> Skypark Elara Lakelands is the newest addition to the recently unveiled and visionary USD2bn Laguna Lakelands residential community, now under development adjacent to Laguna Phuket

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Banyan Group is launching its two latest pioneering Phuket residential projects in Singapore in November. An exhibition to be held at The St Regis, Singapore on November 9-10 will debut Laguna Lakeside Residences, new look eco-friendly condominiums at the world-famous and iconic Laguna Phuket integrated resort, as well as Skypark Elara Lakelands, the latest addition to the recently unveiled USD2bn Laguna Lakelands residential community, which is now under development adjacent to Laguna Phuket.

Laguna Lakeside Residences

The new low-rise blocks of Laguna Lakeside Residences, offer a rare and exceptional opportunity to join the iconic and prestigious 1000-acre plus Laguna Phuket integrated resort community at Bang Tao beach on Phuket’s highly sought-after Central West Coast.

The new residences are located adjacent to the first block of Laguna Lakeside Residences, which is already sold out and was completed in June this year. They are conveniently situated at the gateway to Laguna Phuket, overlooking a tranquil lagoon and right on the doorstep of the popular Boat Avenue entertainment district at Phuket’s Bang Tao area.

Set in lush landscaped gardens and built in a sleek contemporary style, the one, two and three bedroom residences with stunning rooftop infinity pools are a compelling and affordable way to embrace the exclusive Laguna Phuket lifestyle while still being close to nature. Located on a multi-purpose lawn with boardwalk under a canopy of high trees, the residences are ideally located for relaxing strolls in the manicured gardens.

Prices start from just THB 9 million.

The Laguna Lakeside Residences are located within Asia’s most iconic integrated resort, Laguna Phuket, which also includes award-winning spas and Laguna Golf Phuket, named “Thailand’s Best Golf Course” by the World Golf Awards.