Beijing E-Town Shines at Cultural Tourism Exhibition with Cutting-Edge Technology

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2024 - At the recent 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services, the “Cultural Tourism Services” exhibition booth of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (also known as Beijing E-Town) in Hall 9 of the Shougang Park captured attention with its strong “tech vibe.” Covering approximately 136 square meters, the booth was divided into three sections: “Technology Leading Industrial Innovation,“ “Technology Creating a Better Life,“ and “Technology Empowering Livable Ecology.” With a clever use of an “island-style design” paired with “large screens,“ the booth created a panoramic and immersive viewing experience for visitors, showcasing future industry highlights, new industrial-tech cultural tourism plans, and key points of human and ecological landscapes of Beijing E-Town.

A representative from the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area stated that as the primary platform of the Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center’s “Three Cities and One Zone” and a pioneer in the high-quality development of the capital, the BDA has always maintained synergy between industrial development and cultural prosperity. By fostering mutual empowerment between technological innovation and cultural growth, the area is dedicated to creating a “Capital Innovation Culture Leading Zone.” It actively promotes the deep integration of technology, culture, and tourism, striving to build a demonstration area for industrial and technological tourism.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors were greeted by nearly ten star products from Beijing E-Town, including the EX Robot, Peking Opera Robot, unmanned vending vehicles, AR subtitle glasses, “AI + Education” robots, and drones. The exhibit was further enhanced by a stunning ultra-clear LED screen that spanned the booth. A “digital Liangshui River” flowed beneath visitors’ feet, dynamically displaying shimmering water with clearly visible deer and waterfowl along the banks, creating a fully immersive and tech-filled experience. “It’s both impressive and surprising. I’ve been to Beijing E-Town several times before, but this is my first time ‘walking through’ it in such a way. It truly feels as innovative, tech-savvy, stylish, and livable as it’s being presented,“ said Mr. Song, a local resident.

The exhibition also launched various activities, such as the release of the “Beijing E-Town Industrial Tourism Routes” and a guide to popular social media check-in spots, all displayed on electronic screens for easy access by visitors. The tourism route release, themed “A Tech Journey in E-Town,“ introduced and recommended routes like “Cutting-Edge Innovation in E-Town,“ “Science & Tech Education in E-Town,“ “Unmanned Technology in E-Town,“ “Learning History Through Action in E-Town,“ and “Lohas Leisure in E-Town.” These routes include stops such as the COFCO Coca-Cola (Beijing) Museum, Capital Dairy Science Museum, Xiaomi Auto Super Factory, and the National Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Center.

According to the BDA representative, the industrial tourism routes are part of the “City of Science Museums” initiative, which has already attracted over 100 corporate pavilions, experience centers, and science, technology, and cultural museums to join. This year, the initiative will continue to promote the “Beijing E-Town City of Science Museums” series of activities, providing multi-level, multi-disciplinary, and diverse cultural innovation experiences that offer the public a hands-on encounter with technological innovation.

In addition to showcasing where to explore in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, the booth also introduced ways to visit popular spots. For example, the smart bird monitoring system at the Milu Deer Park was featured, unveiling the mysterious workings of the AI “Bird Inspector.” The Sky Castle Science Education Base also made its debut at the booth, offering visitors a detailed guide to enjoying their visit. Ms. Li, a resident, shared, “As a space enthusiast, I’ve always wanted to visit Sky Castle but have never had the chance. This encounter at the fair has not only given me more insight into the venue but also helped me plan my visit.”

Furthermore, the exhibition showcased “E-Town Gifts,“ cultural and creative products with E-Town elements, allowing visitors to take home a unique souvenir from the area. It was announced that the first-ever “E-Town Gifts” city cultural store has officially opened in Hall 3 of the Shougang Park Metaverse Pavilion during the fair. This permanent window offers high-quality gifts and cultural products, including E-Town-themed items, classic Chinese porcelain, colorful Beijing embroidery, Yanjing Eight Wonders, intangible cultural heritage crafts, fine arts, and sports-themed creations, all originating from Beijing and the BDA.

