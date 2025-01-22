Bigo Live’s Global Community Marks a Year of Influence at Annual Gala

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - Bigo Live, a leading global social live-streaming platform, is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated BIGO Awards Gala, now in its sixth edition. Under the theme “LIVE YOUR OASIS”, the event celebrates creativity, community, and sustainability while fostering a safe and innovative digital ecosystem. Taking place on January 24, 2025, at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, Sands Theatre in Singapore, the gala returns to the city where Bigo Live was founded.

With over 1,000 attendees from across the globe, the gala will honor outstanding content creators in categories like “Most Uplifting Livestream” and “Global Community Builder”. Winners will receive trophies, in-app rewards, and billboard recognition at iconic locations. Viewers can join the celebration by voting for their favorites in real-time, emphasizing Bigo Live’s commitment to inclusivity and community engagement.

Bigo Live continues to empower creators with tools and resources to produce impactful content while enhancing its User-Generated Content (UGC) policies. Stricter private stream verification, advanced moderation practices, and localized content guidelines ensure a secure and enriching digital environment for creativity and meaningful connections.

This year’s event is also carbon-neutral, marking a significant step toward environmental responsibility. By measuring emissions from materials, transportation, and energy use—and offsetting them with carbon credits—the gala sets new benchmarks for sustainable practices in the digital space.

“The BIGO Awards Gala 2025 is a celebration of the vibrant global community that makes Bigo Live so unique,“ says a spokesperson from Bigo Live. “This year, as we return to Singapore, we’re not only honoring exceptional talent but also reaffirming our commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and sustainable digital oasis where creativity and connections thrive.”

Co-hosted by Singaporean actress Vernetta Lopez and comedian Rishi Budhrani, the evening will feature performances from 35 international artists across genres such as pop, opera, hip-hop, and dance, alongside acrobatics and a spectacular EDM performance.

Livestreaming continues to revolutionize the social media landscape. Since its launch in 2016, Bigo Live has been at the forefront, empowering creators and ranking as the 7th most popular live-streaming platform worldwide (Stream Hatchet, Q4 2024). With tools like Virtual Live and personalized incentives, the platform cultivates a thriving ecosystem for creators and viewers alike.

The BIGO Awards Gala 2025 will be livestreamed on Bigo Live’s Music Livehouse channel (Bigo ID: music) via the Bigo Live app. Interactive features, including live chat and lucky draws, will enhance the experience for a global audience making the community more engaged.

-> Date: January 24, 2025

-> Red Carpet: 3 PM (GMT+8)

-> Gala Start: 7 PM (GMT+8)

