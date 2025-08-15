BJAK 8.8 Mega Giveaway Awards RM500,000 In Prizes, Including A BYD Seal Electric Car

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2025 – BJAK has concluded its 8.8 Mega Giveaway, awarding prizes worth over RM500,000 to lucky participants nationwide, including the grand prize of a BYD Seal electric car worth over RM180,000.

The nationwide campaign, held from 15 July to 8 August 2025, was part of BJAK’s ongoing efforts to engage with customers and offer value through its services. Participants qualified for the lucky draw by requesting a free motor insurance quote on BJAK.com, ensuring an easy and accessible entry process.

In total, the campaign attracted over 120,000 entries nationwide, with 2,500 winners receiving FREE BJAK VIP Services – including free unlimited towing and free extended services – while 50 winners took home lucky draw prizes such as TVs, PS5 consoles, gadgets & appliances, lifestyle items, and more.

The giveaway culminated in a livestream announcement hosted by well-known personalities Ceddy Ang, Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari. The online event drew viewers nationwide, with winners announced live as part of the celebration.

The highlight of the giveaway was the grand prize, won by 20-year-old Halimie bin Abdul from Rawang, who is still completing his driving lessons. “I’m in the midst of completing my driving lessons and never imagined I would own a car so soon,“ said Halimie, recalling the moment he learned he was the grand prize winner. “When I heard my name, I froze in disbelief. It was an overwhelming moment of joy that brought me to tears.”

The campaign drew over a million entries, yet it was Halimie’s story that resonated most. The BYD Seal, worth over RM180,000, will be his first car. For now, it will remain parked until he obtains his licence, although he already knows his first drive will be shared with his parents.

BJAK’s 8.8 Mega Giveaway underlines the company’s commitment to rewarding its customers while promoting safe driving. The overwhelming response of the campaign reflects the trust Malaysians place in BJAK’s insurance comparison platform and services.

