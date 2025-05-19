HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong, has been named the ‘Best Woman CEO – Insurance’ at the Women’s Tabloid Awards, a global honor recognizing exceptional female leadership. This accolade highlights Cecilia’s vision for driving sustainable business growth and advancing the insurance industry.

Cecilia’s dedication to creating an inclusive and empowering environment drives the success of the Generali Hong Kong team, underpinned by Generali’s Lifetime Partner commitment to always delivering excellence for our customers.

Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong, said, “I am honored to be recognized as the ‘Best Woman CEO – Insurance’ by the Women’s Tabloid Awards. This recognition is not just a personal milestone, it reflects the shared success of the incredible team at Generali Hong Kong. Together, we have accelerated innovation, deepened our customer focus, and expanded our market presence, all while staying true to our Lifetime Partner commitment. Leadership, to me, is about more than performance. It’s about purpose - driving sustainable growth, creating impact, and empowering the next generation of leaders. Thank you to Women’s Tabloid for this meaningful recognition. It inspires me to continue leading boldly, with inclusion and excellence at the core.”

The Women’s Tabloid Awards recognize exceptional female leaders who are redefining the standards of excellence across industries. Organized by Women’s Tabloid, a global publication dedicated to showcasing the achievements, challenges, and contributions of women in business and leadership, the awards honor executives who are shaping the future of their industries through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to excellence.

https://www.generali.com.hk

https://www.linkedin.com/company/generali-hong-kong/

