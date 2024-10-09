Celebrating the China-ASEAN Year of Cultural Exchange, A Special Documentary Series “Dialogue with ASEAN” will premiere in October

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - The documentary series “Dialogue with ASEAN” is set against the backdrop of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the “Belt and Road Initiative.” Through real-life cases and compelling personal stories, it showcases the successful outcomes of connectivity, cooperation, and mutual exchanges between China and ASEAN countries across five key areas: society, economy, ecology, technology, and humanities.

The upcoming special program of “Dialogue with ASEAN” (one episode, 45 minutes) features five stories across key areas of cooperation. The production team traveled to five ASEAN countries—Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand—to conduct interviews and filming, focusing on topics of mutual interest between China and ASEAN. The episode highlights the friendly collaboration between both sides through visually striking footage and compelling narratives, offering a powerful portrayal of their shared achievements and partnership.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1elDLGd9zQ

The episode not only highlights major initiatives like the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, China-ASEAN Week, and the ASEAN-China Young Leaders Scholarship, but also delves into practical examples of exchanges between China and ASEAN in civil society, NGOs, research institutions, and universities. Key moments include the Hong Kong GX Foundation’s collaboration with mainland medical teams to provide free cataract surgeries in Cambodia and Laos; experts from the Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage aiding in the restoration of pagodas in Bagan, Myanmar; and young scholars from Shanghai Jiao Tong University working with the public health administration of Laos on schistosomiasis prevention and cure. These touching stories of cultural exchange provide a multi-dimensional perspective on the development of China-ASEAN relations over the past three decades, illustrating the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future through documentary footage.

