BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 - At the ACES Awards 2024, the Philippines stepped into the spotlight with a remarkable ensemble of leaders and organizations honored for their transformative impact on sustainability, innovation, and community development. With 138 nominations among 682 entries spanning 17 countries, the Philippines is solidifying its position as a driving force in Asia, reflecting a dedication to inclusive growth, forward-thinking solutions, and global relevance.

This spirit of progress is exemplified in education, where Rex Wallen Tan of Southville International School and Colleges was recognized as one of Asia’s Most Admirable Young Leaders. By pioneering the Virtual Online Learning & Teaching (VOLT) program, Tan ensured uninterrupted education for thousands of students, transforming national learning standards and sharpening the country’s global competitiveness in English proficiency.

Technological advancement and environmental stewardship emerge as key themes. POWER 4 ALL, Inc., named the Innovative Tech Company of the Year, has revolutionized water and renewable energy access through Asia’s first Direct Potable Water Re-Use Facility and the Philippines’ first Modular Packaged Water Treatment Plant. Likewise, First Oceanic Property Management, Inc. (FOPM) secured its spot as one of Asia’s Leading SMEs by blending property management with fintech and advanced digital solutions, enhancing efficiency and global reach.