$!CHAGEE’s Signature Drink Gets a Meaningful Makeover: Introducing BO·YA JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA

SINGAPORE - 21 May 2025 - This International Tea Day, CHAGEE unveils a new name for its global bestseller: BO·YA JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA. More than a name change, BO·YA reflects what the tea truly stands for — connection, craftsmanship, and flavour that resonates beyond taste.

With over 600 million cups sold annually, this is CHAGEE’s most beloved drink. The new name honours its popularity while shining a light on the artistry behind every cup.

A new name for a timeless craft

While jasmine green tea is common in Southeast Asia, not all jasmine teas are created equal. Many rely on artificial sprays or oil-based flavourings to mimic fragrance, resulting in tea that smells strong but tastes hollow.

BO·YA is different. Crafted using a traditional multi-round scenting method, fresh jasmine blossoms are layered over green tea leaves each night at peak bloom, then removed by hand and replaced over multiple cycles. The leaves absorb not just the scent, but the soul of the flowers — leaving behind no petals, only a naturally layered aroma.

The tea itself is a blend of two premium teas: Yunnan high-mountain leaves, prized for depth, and Fujian Da Bai Hao, known for clarity. Every batch is handpicked at the standard of “one bud and two leaves”, then transformed through CHAGEE’s artisan process.

A tea steeped in meaning

The name BO·YA draws from the Chinese legend of Bo Ya and Ziqi — a musician and woodcutter who formed a rare friendship through deep understanding. Their story inspired the phrase zhī yīn (知音) — someone who truly hears and understands you.

Today, BO·YA speaks to that same kind of connection. It’s about discovering something that just clicks — like finding a favourite tea or sharing a quiet moment with someone who simply gets it.

More than a drink

With the renaming of its most iconic drink, CHAGEE continues its mission to elevate tea culture for a new generation, bridging heritage with modernity.

“BO·YA holds special significance to us. It’s more than just our bestselling drink; it reflects what CHAGEE stands for,“ said Eugene Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, CHAGEE APAC. “As we expand across the region, we stay rooted in tradition while looking ahead. With BO·YA, we hope to share not just a beautifully crafted tea, but a moment of connection — with flavour, culture, and each other.”

The rename also caps off a banner year for CHAGEE’s international expansion. With successful entries into Indonesia and the United States, and more stores launching across APAC, BO·YA is set to lead the way — not just as a drink, but as a symbol of CHAGEE’s evolving global identity.

