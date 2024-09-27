$!Chaumet’s First Boutique in Thailand at ICONSIAM

BANGKOK, THAILAND - 27 September 2024 - Chaumet, a renowned French jewelry maison with a rich heritage dating back over two centuries, now opens its first boutique in Thailand at ICONSIAM, the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River. With this first Thai boutique, Chaumet is continuing its expansion in the Asia- Pacific region.

Following Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi in 2023, it is the turn of Bangkok, the vibrant capital of Thailand, to welcome its first Chaumet boutique, situated at ICONSIAM one of the city’s most prestigious malls. The Chaumet boutique at ICONSIAM offers a curated collection of exquisite jewelry pieces, showcasing the brand’s timeless elegance. Dedicated to a selection of High Jewellery and the emblematic Joséphine, Bee My Love and Liens collections, this new address reflects the reputation of Chaumet in the region, where the Maison is reinforcing its presence. “This opening demonstrates our desire to further expand our reach in Southeast Asia, where the commercial potential in jewellery is enormous. Thailand’s history is also synonymous with art and craftsmanship. In this respect, its DNA resonates with that of Chaumet, which makes it a logical location for our development,“ says Charles Leung, CEO of Chaumet.