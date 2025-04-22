Chubb Appoints Janene Blizzard as Head of Accident & Health for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Neswire - 22 April 2025 - Chubb announced today the appointment of Janene Blizzard as the Head of Accident & Health (A&H) for Asia Pacific, effective 1 June 2025. In this role, she will lead the strategy, growth, and performance of Chubb’s A&H portfolios across the region.

Based in Singapore, Blizzard will report to Marcos Gunn, Regional President, Asia Pacific, with a matrix reporting line to Daniela Hernandez, Division President for International A&H, Overseas General Insurance.

On announcing Blizzard’s appointment, Gunn said, “Janene is an exceptional leader with deep A&H experience. Her proven track record of cultivating high-performing teams whilst maximising portfolio profitability will be key in delivering our ambitions for the A&H business across the Asia Pacific region.”

Hernandez added, “We are thrilled that Janene is joining our team in Asia Pacific. Her collaborative approach with partners and focus on client needs will boost our ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving priorities of our clients and partners.”

Blizzard has over 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry, joining Chubb in 2008 as an Accident & Health Corporate Underwriter. Since then, she has progressively advanced through senior leadership positions to her most recent role as SVP, Chief Operating Officer for International Accident & Health.

Hashtag: #Chubb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.