$!CLP Power Hosts Low-Carbon Cooking Competition for Chefs of Chinese Cuisine to Showcase Energy Efficiency of Electric Woks Up to 80%

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) organised a Low-Carbon Legacy．All Electric Professional Cooking Competition on August 7 to promote energy-efficient electric cooking to the catering industry, encouraging Chinese restaurants in particular to switch to electric woks, which have an energy efficiency of around 80% and save over 60% on energy costs compared to traditional woks.

The competition attracted 28 chefs of Chinese cuisine. They are required to use giant grouper fillets paired with sustainable, organic, and low-carbon ingredients to demonstrate their culinary skills using all-electric cooking methods. A professional judging panel selected gold, silver, and bronze medal winners while a New Low Carbon Electric Kitchen Award was presented to the chef who made best use of low-carbon ingredients, generated the least amount of kitchen waste, and cooked dishes in the most energy-efficient manner (see attachment for full list of winners).

One of the judges was Professor Michael Leung, Chair Professor of the School of Energy and Environment of City University of Hong Kong, who conducted research on the energy efficiency of electric stoves last year. The study found that the energy efficiency of electric woks was as high as around 80%, about four times that of traditional woks, saving more than 60% on energy costs and reducing carbon emissions by more than 50%. The savings are achieved due to the direct heating of the bottom of the woks by induction cookers, which prevents the dissipation of heat into the air during cooking. A demonstration of the energy efficiency of electric wok was conducted on the day of the competition. The demonstration involved measuring the energy consumption of cooking a dish of Sautéed Garoupa Fillets to showcase the energy-saving performance of low-carbon electric cooking to the catering industry.