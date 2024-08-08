CLP Power Signs MoU with Major Public Housing Management Company Creative Property to Enhance Property Management Sector’s Extreme Weather Resilience

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) and Creative Property Services Consultants Limited (Creative Property) – a subsidiary of China Merchants Group and Hong Kong’s major public housing property management service provider – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today (8 August). The MoU aims to strengthen the capability of Creative Property’s property management team in energy management and handling of power incidents, improving the industry’s resilience to cope with extreme weather conditions. The partnership will also help Creative Property enrich its residents’ knowledge of energy saving and decarbonisation and promote the use of digital customer services to mitigate the impact of climate change in the long run.

CLP Power has worked closely with Creative Property for the past five years, providing free energy audits for the company’s public and private housing estates and subsidising its energy-saving improvement works with the CLP Eco Building Fund. CLP Power has also shared energy-saving measures with Creative Property’s property management practitioners and technicians to accelerate decarbonisation.

The newly signed MoU aims to deepen the partnership between CLP Power and Creative Property in addressing the impact of climate change and encourage low carbon living lifestyle for residents. CLP Power will assist Creative Property in raising property management practitioners’ awareness of power quality and will arrange for engineering teams to conduct site visits to housing estates and test electrical equipment. CLP Power will provide professional advice, technical support and recommendations on the installation of post-voltage-dip operation devices for equipment sensitive to voltage dips like elevators, to minimise the impact of voltage dips on residents. Since 2017, all elevators in newly completed properties managed by Creative Property have been equipped with post-voltage-dip operation devices. This measure effectively mitigates the impact of voltage dips. Both parties will also conduct power incident drills at housing estates to strengthen communication and cooperation in handling unexpected power incidents and improve emergency response capabilities.

Creative Property currently serves more than 120,000 public housing properties, Home Ownership Scheme flats, and private residential units in CLP Power’s supply area, more than 90% of which are connected to smart meters. Residents can check their hourly electricity consumption on the CLP Power mobile app to identify energy-saving opportunities and optimise energy management. CLP Power will also organise the Summer Saver Rebate Programme at properties managed by Creative Property, encouraging residents with smart meters to earn rewards by saving energy during specified periods in the summer months, with a view to reducing peak demand and carbon emissions.

To promote digitisation, CLP Power will collaborate with Creative Property to encourage residents to switch to eBills, mobile payment services, and mobile apps, and embrace low-carbon lifestyles. CLP Power and Creative Property will also explore different community activities and support services, drawing on their respective strengths to enhance residents’ knowledge of energy saving, decarbonisation, and home electricity safety, and support people in need.

Creative Property Director and General Manager Mr Stephen Poon said, “Hot and adverse weather places a burden on electrical equipment and energy costs. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with CLP Power to raise awareness of power quality among Creative Property’s property management team and improve the ability of residential electrical equipment to withstand extreme weather conditions. We will also work with CLP Power to promote digitisation and encourage residents to adopt a low-carbon lifestyle. Our parent company, China Merchants Group, is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities. We share the same vision with CLP Power to serve the community and will work together to help the underprivileged and raise environmental awareness in the community.”

CLP Power Managing Director Mr Joseph Law said, “CLP Power has adopted a range of measures to minimise the impact of extreme weather on our power systems and customers, including the application of innovative technologies to enhance the resilience of our power systems and provide appropriate support to our customers. In this MoU, we join hands with Creative Property to enhance resilience to extreme weather, and to promote energy saving, decarbonisation, digitisation, and community support, drawing on our combined strengths to combat climate change. We hope the success of this partnership will serve as a role model that can be extended to the entire property management industry in the long run, benefiting both the industry and residents.”