HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to redefine the shopping experience with the grand opening of the first-ever CR7® LIFE Official Flagship Store at Times Square in Hong Kong celebrating his museum and legacy. Set to open its doors on June on the 7th floor of the iconic shopping hub, the first worldwide CR7® LIFE Store promises to be an innovative, interactive and immersive experience that goes far beyond traditional shopping.

This flagship store marks a major milestone in Cristiano Ronaldo’s mission to connect with his global fanbase on a deeper level, adding to the growing presence of his brand in Asia. Hong Kong serves as the perfect starting point for this journey, with the store launching alongside the upcoming CR7® LIFE Museum, an exciting new space dedicated to celebrating Ronaldo’s career, accomplishments, and continued influence on sports culture worldwide.

A UNIQUE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

The CR7® LIFE Official Flagship Store is meticulously crafted to inspire and engage. Visitors are invited to explore a futuristic environment where digital elements and high-tech features bring Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey and legacy to life. This innovative shopping experience reflects Ronaldo’s dedication to pushing boundaries and his relentless pursuit of excellence in both sport and lifestyle.

The store showcases a curated selection of premium products personally chosen and signed by Cristiano Ronaldo, the global football icon and lifestyle influencer. The collection spans a wide range of items designed to elevate everyday life, including apparel, homeware, and fragrances. Each item is designed to inspire and elevate, embodying the spirit of CR7® LIFE.

A TASTE OF PORTUGAL IN THE HEART OF HONG KONG

As a special highlight, the store will also feature a Portuguese coffee shop, celebrating the rich flavours and traditions of his country, Portugal. More than just a place to grab a coffee, this café will be a carefully curated space, designed to bring the essence of Portugal to the heart of Hong Kong. Customers will indulge in the world-famous Portuguese freshly baked Pastéis de Nata (custard tarts), premium Portuguese coffee, artisanal pastries, and a selection of traditional delicacies. Inspired by the cafés of Portugal, the space will create an inviting atmosphere where guests can relax while soaking in the essence of the CR7® lifestyle.

A GLOBAL ICON MEETS HONG KONG

Strategically located in one of Asia’s most dynamic shopping districts, the CR7® LIFE Official Store is set to become a flagship destination for fans, lifestyle enthusiasts, and tourists alike. Whether visitors come for the exclusive merchandise, the innovative shopping experience, or the authentic Portuguese café, this store promises to be a landmark in retail entertainment, pushing the boundaries of how global brands engage with their audiences.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the grand opening in June 2025.

Store Location:

CR7® LIFE Official Store, Times Square

7th Floor, Times Square, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Website: https://cristianoronaldo.com/#cr7