KPJ Johor patient fulfils haj dream after Da Vinci robotic surgery

JOHOR BAHRU: A 50-year-old woman fulfilled her lifelong haj pilgrimage dream after undergoing a successful robotic hysterectomy using the advanced Da Vinci surgical system at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital.

Zaliha Abd Rahman became the first patient in the KPJ Southern Zone network to undergo the procedure just one month before departing for Mecca in May.

The mother of five initially expressed anxiety about the short recovery period but found reassurance through researching the Da Vinci system’s precision and consistency online.

She reported minimal pain and was able to walk the day after surgery, achieving full recovery within two weeks to prepare for her spiritual journey.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Sharifah Shahirah Syed Hashim described the Da Vinci technology as a milestone in Malaysian gynaecological practices.

The system features three key components including the patient-side cart, the surgeon console, and the monitor unit that acts as the technology’s brain.

Dr Sharifah explained that the instruments mimic her console movements on a finer scale while reducing hand movements and increasing surgical precision.

The system provides clear 360-degree visualisation that offers comprehensive views of the surgical area previously impossible with conventional techniques.

She underwent five months of intensive training starting last October including online modules, simulations, and supervised surgeries before certification.

Dr Sharifah performed her first robotic-assisted surgery in March, becoming one of Malaysia’s first specialists to conduct gynaecological procedures using Da Vinci.

The surgeon-controlled robotic arm enables minimally invasive procedures with smaller incisions and reduced risk alongside faster recovery times.

KPJ Healthcare currently operates two Da Vinci units at its Johor and Damansara facilities with plans to install two additional machines soon.

This expansion will provide more patients across Malaysia with access to advanced robotic treatment options. – Bernama