$!CUHK Business School: Six Decades of Excellence in Global Business Education

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School, Asia’s pioneer in business education, continues to shape the future of global business leadership while celebrating its rich legacy of innovation since 1963.

Pioneering Business Education

As Asia’s first business school to offer BBA, MBA and EMBA programmes, CUHK Business School has built an influential network of over 45,000 alumni — Hong Kong’s largest business school alumni community. The School maintains its position through innovative curriculum design and robust industry partnerships. Our Faculty members and research centres advance and promote cross-disciplinary knowledge, creating value for the region and the world by driving the development of global business.

Additionally, the School’s strong relationships with enterprises across Greater China and beyond provide students with invaluable real-world experience through internships, consultancy projects, and experiential learning opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in the dynamic Asian business landscape.

International Partnerships and Opportunities

CUHK Business School has forged strategic partnerships with prestigious institutions worldwide, including dual degree programmes with HEC Paris, Rotterdam School of Management, and The University of Texas at Austin. These collaborations offer students unparalleled international exposure and cross-cultural business insights.