$!CUHK Leads Healthcare Innovation Whilst Advancing in Global Rankings

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 20 February 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has achieved its highest-ever rankings: 44th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and 36th in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Through its Faculty of Medicine, CUHK demonstrates how academic excellence translates into meaningful improvements in people’s lives.

The Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine), a cornerstone of CUHK’s success since its establishment in 1981, has impressed the world with outstanding achievements in recent global rankings, driving innovation across its five schools and 14 departments. In Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 by Subject: Medical and Health, it is ranked 24th globally and 4th in Asia, being one of the youngest medical schools among the top 25 in the world. In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Ranking by Subject 2024, CU Medicine ranked 1st in Hong Kong, 2nd in Asia; while in the 2024 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) by ShanghaiRanking, CU Medicine ranked 1st in Asia in Clinical Medicine and is the only Asian medical school among the Top 50.

Pioneering Healthcare Solutions

Professor Dennis Lo, the newly appointed CUHK’s Vice-Chancellor and President, has transformed prenatal care globally through Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), benefitting over 10 million pregnant women annually across more than 100 countries. His innovations extend to cancer detection, where his team’s plasma-based screening for nasopharyngeal carcinoma has dramatically improved early detection rates.

Empowering Global Health Talent

Dr. Subhankar Mukhopadhyay, an Indian PhD graduate and Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme awardee, exemplifies the faculty’s success in nurturing talent. “CUHK’s interdisciplinary approach and state-of-the-art facilities created the perfect environment for innovative research,“ says Dr. Mukhopadhyay, now a postdoctoral researcher at CUHK’s JC School of Public Health and Public Care.