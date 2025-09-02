Dachser expands wine and spirits logistics services in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - Dachser, a global logistics provider with over 90 years of experience and more than two decades of specialized expertise in wine and spirits logistics, has expanded its service portfolio across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Through the expansion, Dachser Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) APAC, further strengthens its position to better support the region’s growing market demands.

Leveraging its deep industry expertise and robust multimodal network, Dachser offers an integrated end-to-end supply chain solution for wine and spirits businesses operating between Europe and APAC. The offering combines air and sea freight services with the well-established European network of Dachser Road Logistics, delivering efficiency, reliability, and product integrity from origin to destination.

The APAC wine and spirits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5-6% until 2030, driven by rising consumer demand and expanding trade. “The region presents significant opportunities for Dachser to apply our established expertise in wine and spirits logistics,“ said Roman Mueller, Managing Director for Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific. “At Dachser, we understand the unique needs of our customers and are committed to delivering wine and spirits with excellence, ensuring customers experience a first-class journey from European wineries to markets across APAC.”

Dachser’s participation at ProWine Hong Kong 2025 marked a key milestone in the regional expansion of its wine and spirits logistics portfolio. Held from May 14-16, 2025, the event provided a platform for the company to showcase its capabilities under the motto: “Wine and spirits, delivered with excellence.” Dachser engaged with trading companies, importers, distributors, and hospitality professionals to highlight how its solutions support business growth and supply chain resilience across the fast-changing beverage markets.

From European vineyard to Asia Pacific: built on global strength

Dachser’s integrated wine and spirits logistics offering includes multimodal transport services—air, sea (FCL and LCL), and European road freight—along with buyers’ consolidation, customs clearance, warehousing, temperature-controlled handling, and in-house insurance. All services are supported by Dachser’s proprietary digital systems, providing real-time tracking and ETA visibility.

“We consolidate shipments from multiple European suppliers to a single consignee and act as a one-stop logistics partner,“ said Sébastien Ferrandiz, Business Development Manager Food and Beverage Logistics Asia Pacific. “By managing the entire European journey of wine and spirits products through our own European trucking network, own container freight stations and dedicated teams, we enable our customers to focus on growing their businesses, while we take care of the logistics with reliability and efficiency.”

Operating in the APAC region for more than 45 years, Dachser continues to expand with presence in currently more than 40 locations, including Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, and Singapore. In 2023, Dachser expanded its footprint to Australia and New Zealand through acquisition and opened a new office in Japan, along with sales offices in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and Da Nang, Vietnam. With a solid regional presence and a strong European logistics backbone, Dachser is well-positioned to deliver a wide spectrum of logistics services tailored to the diverse needs of its customers.

Hashtag: #Dachser

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.