Datumstruct Enhances Singapore Experience Centre for Command Centre Technology

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2025 - Datumstruct, a provider of critical facilities solutions across Asia, has announced the revamp of its Singapore experience centre (XC 2.0), located at 33 Changi South Ave 2, 486445 Singapore.

The updated facility is set to open by late September or early October 2025, offering a comprehensive and hands-on showcase of the company’s integrated capabilities across Ergonomic Console Desking (Redecon), Control Centre Design & Build (CCDB), and Control Centre Technology Integration (CCTI).

Integrated Showcase of Critical Facility Solutions

Spanning 170 square metres, the Singapore experience centre will feature operational demonstrations of technologies typically deployed in command and control centre environments.

Key components include a working control room video wall setup and product simulations that highlight the importance of ergonomics, particularly in 24/7 operational settings. Visitors will be able to explore the functionality of an ergonomic height-adjustable desk and other modular systems in real time.

The experience centre will focus on three core areas of Datumstruct’s business: desking systems, command centre infrastructure, and integrated control room technology. All elements are designed to give end-users, partners, and consultants direct exposure to the full scope of solutions supporting modern security control rooms and mission-critical environments.

By Appointment: Purpose-Built for Decision-Makers

The revamped Singapore experience centre will be accessible by appointment only and is designed for professionals involved in planning, operating, or upgrading command centre environments. This includes engineers, project consultants, and end-users across various sectors, such as transportation, security, energy, and government. Visitors will be able to interact directly with key features, including a working simulation of a control room environment. This environment features an LED video wall, an AV Over IP controller with its video wall management solution, and environment control integration.

“The experience centre allows us to engage clients in a practical setting and listen to feedback from the ground,“ said a representative from Datumstruct. “This direct engagement helps us deliver solutions that go beyond customer expectations.”

Strategic Investment in Technology Demonstration

First established in January 2021, the experience centre has been updated to reflect the latest industry standards and technology applications. It remains the largest and most up-to-date command centre experience facility in Singapore. The company plans to continue expanding this concept regionally, with XC 2.0 slated for completion by the end of 2025.

Datumstruct views the experience centre as a strategic asset in Singapore, aligning with its ongoing efforts as a trendsetter in control centre design and innovation. The revamp underscores the company’s continued commitment to advancing the planning, construction, and operation of critical facilities across Asia. For more updates on the experience centre and related initiatives, visit www.datumstruct-cfs.com.

