$!De Beers Group Proudly Supports The HKFDA 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner By Sponsoring Ten Natural Diamond Pins

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - De Beers Group proudly supported the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Fashion Visionaries Award 2024, taking place at Cloud 39 Ballroom, The Henderson, on November 26th.

Acknowledging the significant role that natural diamonds have played throughout history in fashion, art and culture, De Beers Group sponsored ten pins, each adorned with a 0.20 carat natural diamond as a tribute to those who embodied the spirit of innovation and creative expression. The natural diamond pins were presented to four international couture designers participating in the “VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture” fashion show, as well as six Fashion Visionaries 2024 awardees.

Through this partnership, De Beers Group aimed to foster a new generation of fashion and visionary creators who embraced bold aesthetics, sustainable practices, and cultural narratives, paving the way for a more conscious and dynamic future.