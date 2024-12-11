Defining the benchmark for global design – ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition debuts in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 October 2024 - The much-anticipated ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition makes its official debut in Hong Kong today, showcasing more than 100 innovative award-winning works by talented international designers at the Arts Pavilion of the West Kowloon Cultural District until 21 November 2024. This is the overseas visit for the collection, reinforcing Hong Kong’s positioning as a design hub for Asia and helping to broaden the international perspective of local design talents.

The arrival of the SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection in Hong Kong was celebrated at an opening ceremony held this evening at the Arts Pavilion. The officiating guests were Mr Raistlin Yeung, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Ms Maria Porro, President of Salone del Mobile.Milano; Ms Marva Griffin Wilshire, Founder and Curator of SaloneSatellite; Ms Winnie Yue, Founder of IDFFHK and Designworks Foundation and Mr Carmelo Ficarra, Italian Consul General.

The ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition offers a glimpse into the new SaloneSatellite Collection, housed at the Artwood Academy – Rosario Messina ITS Foundation Wood-Furniture Training Centre in Lentate sul Seveso, Brianza, Italy. It showcases the latest content and aesthetics championed by emerging designers in the realms of furniture and everyday objects. Since its inception in 1998, SaloneSatellite has become a vital repository and beacon for evolving trends in design from the late 20th century to the present day.

Marva Griffin Wilshire, Founder and Curator of SaloneSatellite, shared: “Taking part of the SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection to Hong Kong is not just an opportunity to raise awareness of the work of so many talented young designers, but it is also an opportunity to celebrate global creativity and the importance of innovation in design. It is an opportunity for cultural exchange that underscores the fundamental role of SaloneSatellite in promoting and supporting the new protagonists of international design and is the best way to end a year of celebrations marking its 25th anniversary.”

Winnie Yue, Founder of the International Design Furniture Fair Hong Kong (IDFFHK), Designworks Foundation and organiser of the ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition, said: “I am truly honoured to bring this exhibition to Hong Kong. I believe it presents a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and collaboration. Not only does it strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a leading design hub in Asia, but it also broadens the international horizons of local design talents, offering them a platform for meaningful exchange and collaboration with top global designers. This exhibition injects fresh energy into the Asian design industry and further elevates its influence on the world stage.”

The exhibition highlights the ambitious vision of talented designers, offering innovative solutions for modern living. Embracing a wide array of materials – wood, glass, metal, textiles, cork and cutting-edge resins – no medium is off-limits. This inclusivity extends to processing techniques, from traditional craftsmanship to advanced 3D printing. The designers bring a diverse range of concepts and experiments, both large and small, to SaloneSatellite, capturing the attention of industry leaders keen to integrate these fresh ideas into their collections. Both the Permanent Collection and this exhibition underscore the creative prowess and forward-thinking approach of these emerging design talents.

The eclectic selection of items making up the Hong Kong exhibition highlights the brand-new content and aesthetics promoted by the up-and-coming generation of designers in the world of furnishings and everyday objects. Some of the works have already achieved iconic status while others demonstrate the essential steps in advancing new functionality and forms.

In advance of the ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition, the ‘Hong Kong Design Annex’ exhibition, curated by award-winning duo Lim + Lu, was staged from 1-7 November. It showcased the intersection of design and sustainability, featuring a series of innovative works by visionary Hong Kong-based talents in furniture and lighting design, bringing together local and international design leaders. The exhibition also hosted moderated talks and discussions with stellar designers and architects from Hong Kong, including award-winning designers Elaine Ng, Founder of The Fabrick Lab; William Lim, Founder of CL3; and Frank Leung, Founder of via.

Details of the ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition

Exhibition: ‘SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024’ Exhibition

Date: 11-21 November 2024

Opening time: 11am to 7pm, daily

Venue: Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon Cultural District

Admission: Open to the public. Free admission.