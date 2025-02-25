$!DFI Retail Group to Announce 2024 Full Year Financial Results and Host Analyst Presentation Live Webcast

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 February 2025 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2024 Full Year Results after market close on 10 March 2025, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 11 March 2025.

Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Time: 10:00-11:00 am (Hong Kong Time)

Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and

Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer

Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group’s website.

Should you have any queries please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.

https://www.dfiretailgroup.com/