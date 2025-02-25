ACCORDING to a TikTok video shared by @kentmaherr, a mid-air emergency unfolded on a Batik Air flight from Johor Bahru (JHB) to Don Mueang, Bangkok (DMK) when a fire broke out in the luggage compartment just 30 minutes before landing.

“Passengers were startled by thick smoke billowing from the compartment, accompanied by the strong smell of burning,” his caption read.

“Thankfully, both passengers and flight attendants worked together to extinguish the fire, and the situation was brought under control.

“Upon arrival at Don Mueang Airport , firefighters and ambulances were already on standby to ensure the safety of all passengers, crew members, and the captain,” he wrote.

“I am deeply grateful for the swift actions taken and the cooperation shown. In all my years of traveling, this is the first time I have experienced such an incident.

“At that moment, all I could do was pray and think of my children, family, and dear friends back home in Malaysia,” he recalled.

The airline has yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of the fire, but authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation.

Following the incident, netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some blamed passengers for bringing power banks onboard, while others praised the swift actions of the cabin crew.

“Congratulations to the cabin crew for handling the situation calmly!” one user called yumiko wrote.

Meanwhile, azieeeeeel commented: “That’s why when the check-in staff ask if you’re carrying a power bank, don’t lie. If something like this happens, who should be blamed? The airline staff?”

“Just ban power banks on flights,” Annie commented.

Some users also couldn’t hold back from commenting about one passenger in the video who was sleeping through the chaos.

SOHANA asked, “When the camera turned to the back, I burst out laughing at the one who was sleeping! Didn’t the person recording this laugh too?”

The user who posted the video replied humorously, “I was battling my emotions between life and death, there was no time to laugh at that moment.”

He also added another comment to say: The person in the black shirt sitting in the row next to me is the owner of the bag. The ‘handsome Oppa’ who was sleeping soundly next to me is a Korean passenger. He slept peacefully through the whole thing!”