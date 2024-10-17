Dusit Hotels & Resorts Returns to India with the Soft Opening of dusitD2 Fagu – A Serene Himalayan Retreat – this December

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International—one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies—announces its return to India with the anticipated soft opening of dusitD2 Fagu. This luxurious retreat, set amidst the serene mountains of Fagu, near Shimla, is scheduled to open its doors in December 2024, offering an exceptional blend of Thai hospitality and local charm.

Surrounded by the majestic Himalayan landscape, dusitD2 Fagu promises a tranquil escape for leisure, wellness, and adventure seekers alike. The property features 80 elegantly appointed guest rooms, ranging from 38 sqm to 86 sqm, each designed to harmonize contemporary comforts with local cultural touches, and to showcase stunning views of the surrounding valleys and mountains.

Located just 80 minutes from Shimla Airport and four-and-a-half hours from Chandigarh Airport, which offers daily flights from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, dusitD2 Fagu is also easily accessible from Kalka Railway Station, 18 kilometers away, which provides access to the scenic Kalka-Shimla Toy Train. For road travelers, Fagu is well-connected, just 7 km from Kufri, 20 km from Shimla, and 133 km from Chandigarh.

Guests at dusitD2 Fagu will be able to explore nearby attractions such as Kufri, Mashobra, Narkanda, Mahasu Peak, and the UNESCO-listed Shimla-Kalka Toy Train. These destinations offer a variety of experiences, including adventure sports, cultural landmarks, nature walks, and amusement parks.

The hotel will feature the renowned Namm’s Thai authentic Spa, which offers treatments aimed at enhancing physical and mental well-being. Additionally, guests can relax in the city’s largest temperature-controlled swimming pool, with breathtaking views of the valley.

For meetings, weddings, and special events, dusitD2 Fagu will offer versatile function spaces, including the largest banquet and terrace lawn in the area. The hotel’s Amphitheatre, the only open-air theatre in the city, will provide a unique venue for starlit performances, adding a touch of magic to any occasion. To complement its eco-friendly ethos, the property will also feature an EV charging station for guests’ convenience.

Dining at dusitD2 Fagu will be a culinary journey, with Dusit Gourmet offering a diverse selection of international dishes for all-day dining. SOI will serve rich Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine, while Fagu – The Destination Bar will offer guests the perfect spot to unwind with drinks and snacks, all while enjoying the panoramic views.

“We are delighted to bring Dusit International’s signature Thai hospitality back to India with the upcoming launch of dusitD2 Fagu,“ said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, COO of Dusit International. “This opening is a major milestone in our expansion, and we are excited to offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience in one of India’s most stunning locations.”

Mr Aashish Gawari, General Manager of dusitD2 Fagu, added, “We look forward to welcoming guests to this serene retreat, where they can immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Himalayas, enjoy exceptional dining, and rejuvenate with our wellness offerings. Our team is committed to creating unforgettable experiences that reflect Dusit’s blend of Thai warmth and local charm.”

Currently, Dusit International manages a collection of luxury villas in Goa through its subsidiary Elite Havens. With the soft opening of the 80-key dusitD2 Fagu, the company marks the debut of its Dusit-branded hotels in India. Furthermore, four additional properties are planned for Karnataka, set to open in mid-2026.

For more information and reservations, please visit dusit.com/dusitd2-fagu.