Dusit International signs strategic partnership for hotel development in France

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025 - Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SYDEL, a French real estate investment company, to establish Dusit France – a joint venture created to bring Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France for the first time.

Leveraging SYDEL’s local knowledge and operational expertise, the joint venture will focus on identifying opportunities for Dusit Hotels and Resorts, whose portfolio of nine brands spans the lodging spectrum – from affordable lifestyle hotels to full-service luxury retreats.

Brands being considered for the French market include Dusit Thani (Bespoke Luxury), Devarana – Dusit Retreats (Wellness Luxury), Dusit Collection (Character Luxury), Dusit Hotels (Upper Upscale), dusitD2 (Lifestyle Upscale), Dusit Princess (Upper Midscale), ASAI Hotels (Lifestyle Midscale), and Dusit Suites (Lifestyle Long Stay).

Together, Dusit and SYDEL will identify strategic locations, support asset owners with repositioning projects, and introduce innovative hotel concepts focused on delivering memorable guest experiences, championing well-being, and creating long-term sustainable value.

The partnership was formalised at an exclusive signing ceremony held on 10 July 2025 in Paris. At the event, Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International, shared the vision for Dusit France and outlined the group’s growth ambitions in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with SYDEL to seek opportunities to expand Dusit’s footprint and bring our distinctive brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to France – one of the world’s most iconic travel destinations,“ said Mr Cretallaz. “This partnership marks an important milestone in our global expansion strategy, and we are confident that our unique blend of cultural authenticity, innovation, and gracious service will resonate strongly with travellers and developers alike.”

Dusit’s portfolio currently spans 294 properties across 18 countries, including 55 operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 239 luxury villas under Elite Havens. In Europe, the company operates the upper-upscale Dusit Suites Athens in Greece, located in the vibrant coastal district of Glyfada on the Athenian Riviera.

