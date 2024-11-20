$!DX design hub to Host Launching Party on 3 December, Open to the Public from 4 December

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Located in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong Design Centre’s (HKDC) new landmark, DX design hub (the Hub) will host its launching party on 3 December 2024 (Tuesday), officially opening to the public from 4 December (Wednesday). The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is responsible for strategy formulation, coordination, and supervision of the hub while HKDC is responsible for operating the hub. This Hub aims to serve as an important base for nurturing design talent in Hong Kong, and to promote deep collaboration and exchange among designers, businesses, various industry associations and professionals. Through a series of diverse design-related programmes, the Hub will showcase the impact of design and exceptional instances of design in practice. By collaborating with the local textile industry, independent businesses and creative communities, the Hub fosters and create new synergies and contribute to the transformation of Sham Shui Po into a vibrant and unique creative community.

Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC shared: “The ‘D’ in DX design hub stands for design and diversified design disciplines, while ‘X’ signifies ‘multiply’ and ‘crossover’. The launch of DX design hub is an important milestone for Hong Kong Design Centre. We hope that through DX design hub, we can foster communications and collaborative partnerships across the various creative and design fields, as well as between the wider creative design industry and the business sector. This will enrich Hong Kong’s creative culture, and encourage problem-solving and decision-making through design thinking, thereby amplifying the power and ubiquity of design throughout our society. DX design hub will create a space for everyone to immerse themselves in design and creativity, and offer emerging designers and creative workers opportunities for development and showcasing their talents.”

DX design hub conducted its soft opening on 25 October, and will be officially accessible to the public starting December 4. Hong Kong Design Centre will host a launching party on the evening of 3 December 2024 (Tuesday), welcoming HKSAR government officials and design industry representatives from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to introduce them to this new creative and fashion hub. The occasion will also mark the official commencement of the Hub’s signature programme, the ‘GBA Creative Fortnight’. This programme aims to showcase Hong Kong’s prowess in creative design , and promote creative and business exchanges between Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Hub’s launch will also synergise with other design programmes taking place concurrently, such as the opening of Business of Design Week 2024 Summit on 4 December, and a series of other design activities hosted by HKDC throughout the month, infusing the entire city in a celebratory atmosphere of creativity and design in December.

The Hub is located at 280 Tung Chau Street, Sham Shui Po. In the 2017 Policy Address, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government proposed new measures, and the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau recommended reserving approximately 3,600 square meters of commercial space across five floors at the redevelopment project of Tung Chau Street by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in Sham Shui Po to establish a design and fashion base., The Hub aims to inject new momentum to the local economy by striving towards three main objectives: nurture emerging design talent and fashion designers in Hong Kong; leverage Sham Shui Po’s heritage as a traditional hotspot for clothing and textile wholesale and retail, and combine design, fashion, garment production and retail to create new synergies to become a focal point for design and fashion both within the district and across Hong Kong; and further the development of tourism in Sham Shui Po.

The Hub spans five levels from the ground floor to the fourth floor, with a total area of 3,600 square meters. The fourth floor will serve as headquarters for the HKDC, while the ground to third floors will be divided into different zones for hosting a wide variety of design-related activities such as seminars, exhibitions and workshops. The space aims to enhance the public’s awareness of design, facilitate communication and resource sharing among the design and creative industries, and foster more creativity and collaboration opportunities for society at large. These zones include The Square, The Fashion-Pop, The Box, The Gallery, The Design Museum, The Annex, The Steps, The Lounge, The Barn and The Fashion Spotlight.

Following the official opening to the public in December, a lineup of events will be hosted at the DX Design Hub by HKDC to showcase the charm of design: